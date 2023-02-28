The second reading of a controversial new animal control ordinance in Fremont is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting of the Fremont City Council.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, who spoke passionately about his frustrations with the issue during the Feb. 14 city council meeting, issued comments about the ordinance in a staff report to city council members included in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

In his report, Elliott noted that concerns were raised by several city council members alleging, “the dangerous animal portion of the ordinance did not address provocation of the animal;” that the proposal did not contain an provision for an appeals committee; and that, “the ordinance does not specifically require training for Community Service Officers.”

“The ordinance does specifically address provocation of the animal in the dangerous animal definition of the ordinance. An appeals committee is specifically provided for in (section) 6-219 3,” Elliott wrote in response to concerns. “I am opposed to legislating specific training for CSOs as there is no standard, nationally, or locally. The CSOs currently receive professional training from a private company, but if this company was no longer available, the police department would have find some other way to train the CSOs. Having a requirement in ordinance would limit the police department’s ability to find suitable training.”

Elliott also wrote that after the Feb. 14 meeting and getting feedback from council members, the reckless owner portion of the ordinance (6-218) removed all animals from an owner when in violation.

“This was changed to provide that only the animal that was the subject of the violation could be removed,” he explained in the report.

Like he did angrily on Feb. 14, Elliott firmly relayed in the report his objections to any sort of oversight committee related to animal control.

“I am opposed to another board that the police are required to report to. As I have publicly stated I currently report to the mayor, city administrator and city council locally and multiple other boards and committees locally and at the state level,” Elliott wrote. “It is my understanding that (Paul Von Behren) will propose a temporary commission to address animal control ordinance provisions once this ordinance is passed.”

In regard to free-roaming cats, Elliott said he had gotten input from a range of cat lovers about allowing for, “free-roaming cats.”

“I explained to (cat advocates) that if they could get a council person to sponsor the changes that I would incorporate the changes and present them to the council,” he added. “If other changes are suggested to the ordinance, I will incorporate those changes once they are sponsored by a specific council person.”

The proposed animal control ordinance was first presented to city council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and was approved in its first reading, but Mayor Joey Spellerberg and various council members stressed the document was not final and public input to make it better was needed.

Under state law, the ordinance is not finalized into the city law until the proposal is read three different times and voted to be approved at each of the three readings.

Spellerberg said in an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that city residents, animal lovers and anyone interested to take their ideas, suggestions and proposed revisions to their individual city council member who represents their home ward.

On Feb. 16, Elliott said there had been no public meeting scheduled to receive feedback.

Adding to the objections to the proposed ordinance was confusion as to what it contacted. The proposal presented to the council, on Feb. 14, did not match the one posted on the original city council agenda on Friday, Feb. 10, because it did not follow state requirements, said Elliott. That was, he added, because he did not know a “red-line” version of the document with the proposed changes listed in red ink was required to be posted.

In a lengthy presentation, which at times he was clearly frustrated, Elliott explained all the problems with the current city animal control ordinance, which he said was essentially unenforceable.

“Just recently, in November, the county attorney advised us they could not prosecute dangerous dog violations under state stature because the city did not have a valid appeals process,” Elliott explained. “The moral of the story is we have no (enforceable) dangerous dog statute, state or local.”

Following Elliott’s presentation, nearly a dozen residents and council members spoke about the proposed ordinance, most lodging complaints about the proposal and assorted specifics.

Among the criticisms were possibly deeming a family dog as “vicious” or “dangerous” as problematic and unfair; statements that state law that designates a pet as a person’s private property, and the proposed ordinance may violate that state right of ownership of a pet when it comes to a pet being seized by law enforcement.

Multiple cat lovers also spoke on Feb. 14 about the ordinance, alleging it contained false or incomplete statements about feral cats, unattended cats and other aspects of kitty culture. Local animal rights activist and animal business owner Rae Tuff also claimed that she did not believe a veterinarian or Humane Society official was consulted during creation of the proposed ordinance.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan said the ordinance contained “weird things” that were “semi-strange” in his opinion. Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, who is a veterinarian, said passing an ordinance was an urgent matter, and city leaders must be forced to deal with this sooner than later. Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis opined that the city may need an animal control commission.