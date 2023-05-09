According to a press release, officials at Fremont Public Schools hosted their inaugural activities signing for, “students that have excelled in activities and have chosen to participate at the next level.”

Soon-to-be graduated seniors from Fremont High School Gillian Semrad, Walter Campos and Logan Schram all signed with assorted colleges and universities to take their talents to the next level, officials stated.

Semrad will be attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha for theater.

Campos plans to attend Morningside University and participating in choir.

Schram intends to attend Wayne State College for sports broadcasting.