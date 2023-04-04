Three people were arrested and charged with suspicion of numerous drug charges after Dodge County sheriff’s officials allegedly found more than a pound of methamphetamine.

According to a press release, at about 10:15 p.m., Saturday, April 1, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy engaged in a traffic stop with the occupants of vehicle that was reportedly observed speeding and driving on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 30 and Dodge County Road 18.

The deputy engaged in a search of the vehicle, during which officials allege 461 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly discovered.

Three suspects were arrested, the press release stated:

Eric Little, 44, of Elkhorn, was charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; operation of an unregistered vehicle; driving on the shoulder; conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine; and violation of drug tax stamp.

Jacy Little, 42, of Elkhorn, was charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine; and violation of drug tax stamp.

Charles Evans, 49, of Omaha, was charged with suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine; and violation of drug tax stamp.

All three were transported to the Dodge County law enforcement detention center for booking, officials noted in the release.