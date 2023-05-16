More than 2,000 parents, family members and friends packed into the Wikert Event Center at Midland University on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the 366 graduates from the 2023 senior class at Fremont High School.

The senior class was recognized by numerous Fremont Public Schools officials in assorted speeches, including from Superintendent Mark Shepard; FPS Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec; and FHS Principal Myron Sikora.

“We have a great school district,” said Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard. “The 366 students graduating today have met and exceeded the standards set by the State of Nebraska for high school graduation. Congratulations, graduates, parents and families.”

Nearly all 366 students graduating were on hand for the more than two-hour ceremony, which was marked by the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” musical tune as the senior class filed into the arena.

As estimated more than 2,000 people filled the bleacher stands of the gymnasium, many with balloons, flowers and assorted mementos for the soon-to-be graduates. Hundreds of attendees filmed the event on cell phone cameras while randomly letting out cheers of praise and robust excitement as graduates’ names were read off.

Several students gave speeches during the ceremony, followed by the reading of the names of all students who had earned a place in the National Honor Society, as well as students who had received special honors for their hard work, dedication and commitment to their fellow classmates.

Senior Cade Rasmussen was honored several times during the ceremony, and made a speech to his fellow graduates encouraging them to always strive to be their best. He told the class that he wanted to veer away from traditional graduation speeches and give a unique perspective.

“I could give an address filled with happy feelings, and fun quotes … that are probably printed on a decorative wooden board somewhere. But this afternoon, I’d instead like to give you a dose of loving honesty — to cut through the pageantry of the occasion and speak truth. So, here’s my motto for you: there is more,” Rasmussen said. “Graduation right now is the pinnacle! It is the end of the road! But I’m here to implore you to not feel satisfied with your current accomplishments. To not see this point as the end of a chapter in your life, but as the beginning of the rest of your life. The most important thing to do with your diploma is to embrace the transition into your future.”

Rasmussen thanked teachers and others who helped the 2023 class get to graduation, but also told them the day was only the first step of their next journeys in life.

“Never neglect or take for granted the journey you took to graduate. Instead, honor that foundation (those people) by embracing what’s next. Next for some of you means college, for some the workforce, for some the military, and for some trade school,” he added. “We all have a different idea of what the next chapter will hold for us.”

FPS Board of Education President Sandi Proskovec also spoke to the graduating class, telling them the keys to success in the future are to, “set your goals high and make a plan.”

“As you walk off this stage, I want you to keep smiling. Be flexible and resilient. Just keep trying and you’ll reach your goals,” Proskovec said. “Make every day the best day ever. And, even in the worst days, ice cream makes everything better. We are so proud of you.”