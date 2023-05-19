The final plat map for the second phase of the Morningside Pointe neighborhood as well as a request to annex the land into the boundaries of the City of Fremont were both unanimously approved by the Fremont Planning Commission on Monday, May 15.

Jennifer Dam, Fremont’s planning director, said the two items will now need to be heard by and possibly voted on by the Fremont City Council for final approval, which she said may possibly occur at the first council meeting of June.

Morningside Pointe’s first phase has already been mostly completed on land southeast of the intersection of Morningside Road and Luther Road. The second phase of the development will see 38 new residences be constructed — a mix of single family homes as well as attached duplex residences.

Jarod Borisow, chairman of the Fremont Planning Commission, said both the final plat and request from developers to have the land annexed into the city’s boundaries have long been planned as part of the development.

Borisow said the next phase meets one of the critical housing needs that Fremont is experiencing: new residences for families looking to move to the city.

“This was pretty cut and dry. The first phase is going really well, and (the second phase) is a natural continuation of the development,” Borisow explained. “There are quite a few developments that are targeting the same demographic and providing homes in that price range. It is comparable to the Sun Ridge development.”

The news homes are an addition to multiple other residential and commercial developments along the Morningside Road corridor, which has seen a rapid pace of which has raised questions among some residents about the future of the east-west road on the very southernmost edge of the city.

Along with current developments and plans, city officials have tabbed the far eastern terminus of Morningside Road east of the U.S. Highway 275 interchange as the future home of the 1,500-acre inland port authority facility, which is in the infancy stages of initial planning.

The key east-west corridor has experienced increasing traffic from motor vehicles of all sizes and description in the past six months as developments sprout up and construction continues at several plots of land along the road.

Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 275 and Morningside Road is the 18-month-old apartment complex Fremont Commons, which is now completely constructed and has added hundreds of residents and cars.

Immediately to the east of the complex is an under-construction new self-storage business which will occupy the corner of land between the apartments and the highway off-ramp. Work began on the facility in March.

Local business Legacy Post & Beam recently expanded its facility, and on the south side of Morningside Road the new Hoegemeyer Seeds office is now open after almost a year of construction.

As drivers progress westward on Morningside Drive toward the intersection with Luther Road, several new businesses and expansions are underway including a rental facility offering garage-bay spaces and a trucking services company at the intersection of Luther and Morningside roads.

Farther to the west, a new apartment complex is in the early stages of construction off Howard Street and to the east of the Deerfield Apartments and Chateaus. The yet-to-be-named complex is in the midst of a construction flurry, with car garages being nearly completed while workers do roofing of the clubhouse.

Despite all the new developments and increasing traffic flows on the road, three members of the Fremont City Council said in early May interviews with the Tribune that there are no plans they are aware of to widen Morningside Road to help accommodate the increased traffic.