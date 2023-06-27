In an effort to build awareness of HIV and in celebration of National HIV Testing Day, Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is offering free-of-charge HIV testing from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at its Fremont office, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave.

In a press release sent to media, Anne Garinger, health educator with 3RPHD, said those who get tested will receive a $20 gift card. No appointment is needed.

“HIV testing is free, easy, fast and confidential. If you’ve been thinking about getting tested for HIV, there’s no better time than now,” Garinger stated in the press release.

In an email interview with the Tribune, Garinger explained why it is important to get tested for HIV.

“A lot has changed since the beginning of the HIV epidemic. People with HIV are now living longer and healthier lives than we ever thought possible. HIV continues however to be a persistent public health issue,” Garinger wrote. “In Nebraska from 2016-2020, an average of about 60 new HIV cases per year were diagnosed among people living in urban areas of the state. During that same time, an average of 18 new HIV cases were diagnosed yearly in rural Nebraska.”

According to statistics, Garinger stated that at the end of the 2020 calendar year, about 2,500 residents in Nebraska had HIV. Of those, she noted, 25% resided in rural areas.

“In 2021, HIV cases in rural areas rose considerably. The number of new HIV cases among rural county residents in 2021 nearly doubled from 2020. Overall Nebraska saw the highest number of new HIV cases since 2010,” she added. “This, in part, could be due to the COVID pandemic and people going back into public (and) accessing medical care. I don’t think we know for sure however.”

Garinger stated in an email that some of the HIV prevention methods include abstinence; correct and consistent condom use; testing at least once for HIV and getting regular testing if a person believes they are at increased risk; and never sharing needles.

“So bottom line, it’s important to take steps to prevent the spread of HIV regardless of where you live,” Garinger said in her email.

According to the 3RPHD press release, this year’s theme is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step,” an effort that emphasizes to residents, “Knowing your HIV status gives you the power to take control of your health, regardless of the test result.”

Per statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.2 million people across the United States have HIV but reportedly, one in seven of those infected people do not know they have the virus. People between the ages of 13 and 64 are recommended to get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

For residents or anyone with questions, 3RPHD officials advised to telephone the department at 402-727-5396; or send an email info@3rphd.org or visit threeriverspublichealth.org.