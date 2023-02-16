Seeking access to information on family planning, birth control, contraceptive use and general sexual and reproductive health can be a challenge, however a new telehealth service from Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) aims to serve those with access issues or barriers.

Called the “In Control” campaign, created by the Nebraska Family Planning department which gets funds from the federal Title X, a federal statute that “governs access, cost and delivery of care,” to citizens, said Mariel Harding, a senior director of programs and initiatives at Nebraska Family Planning.

The services offered locally in partnership with Three Rivers Public Health Department are open to residents of all ages, citizenship status and do not require parental consent if a person is a minor or below the age of legal consent, which is 16 years old in Nebraska. It is focused on contraceptive advice and counseling for all.

“According to federal statute, adolescents can consent to Title X services, and Title X services do not require the written consent of parents or guardians for the provision of services to minors. Whenever a minor is provided care, the statute requires that providers encourage family participation in the patient's decision to seek family planning services and counsel the patient on how to resist coercion to engage in sexual activities,” Harding stated in an email.

Locally, the Three Rivers Public Health Department has been serving patients via telehealth since Jan. 6, 2023, said 3RPHD Executive Director Terra Uhing.

“We are implementing telehealth counseling on reproductive healthcare with a soft launch. What that means is, anyone who needs a contraceptive method who is not comfortable coming in or cannot come in, they can make an appointment for telehealth through an electronic health record, and have that first visit (via telephone),” Uhing said. “The purpose of this is helping women who might have access barriers to really be able to receive healthcare in an easier way than likewise they would before. Access barriers might be, they do not have a mode of transportation. Or, their loved one might be working during the day, and they might not have a way to get to the doctor’s office.”

Uhing also said the program’s goal is to meet needs of those patients who have barriers to access, which can include cost. The “In Control” campaign services are offered on a sliding pay scale for patients who may not have the funds needed for a traditional healthcare appointment, she added.

“Some people might not be comfortable coming in and having those face-to-face, in-person appointments. It is trying to meet the needs, especially with the role the technology is playing, and remove the barriers to access to healthcare. We at the (3RPHD) have never done telehealth before. We are hoping to potentially expand to some other healthcare services here in the near future, but we had to start somewhere,” Uhing added.

In regard to the cost aspect, Uhing said she and other providers want to reinforce to potential patients that payments for the services are manageable and on a sliding scale to meet all income-level needs.

“All of those services are on a sliding scale payment schedule. So, nobody is turned away because of their inability to pay. If someone comes in who needs services, and they do not have insurance or do not have the funds, they are not turned away nor are they denied care,” Uhing stressed. “The services are offered on a sliding fee scale based on household income. We see a lot of people here who are uninsured, and we are hoping this is one more option they can choose from.”

The services include family planning, reproductive healthcare counseling, contraceptive counseling, which Uhing described as a woman, “needing some kind of birth control,” such as IUDs, condoms, birth control or the Depo-Provera injection.

“They would have this appointment via telehealth via telephone, then they would come in for the next steps. They don’t have to come in and sit around. They get to do all of that (counseling) ahead of time, then they can come in and pick up birth control pills, they can get condoms,” she explained. “It cuts out that first step of what they want to do. Everything has a fee associated with it, dependent on the patient. But nobody is turned away who cannot pay. If someone-- say has a co-pay of $10 for birth control pills, and they do not have that $10 -- they are not turned away and they get the birth control pills.”

In a press release to media outlets, Harding states that the goal of the program is to, “expand the availability of affordable, accessible birth control, emergency contraception and pregnancy counseling.”

" A 2020 report from the University of Nebraska Medical Center found that 90% of Nebraska’s counties face a shortage of OB/GYNs,” Harding stated in the press release. “Through a central website and promotional materials, NEFP seeks to provide care to all Nebraskans, regardless of age, economic status, residence or native language."

The program's details, as well as a Q&A and resources guide, can be found online at: incontrolnebraska.com.

“By expanding the availability of sexual healthcare through virtual appointments, we seek to provide care to anyone who needs it, whenever and wherever works for them," Harding, continued in the press release.