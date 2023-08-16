For the past 40 years members of the Classics Car Club have hosted their annual swap meet in Onawa, Iowa, every August.

“A couple years back we decided to add the term “Flea Market” to the event name so we could stay with the popular current trends,” said event organizer Freddie Wonder.

This will be their 41st annual event, which is always the third weekend in August. The Classics Swap Meet & Flea Market Weekend will be back at the Monona County Fairgrounds in Onawa this year the weekend of Aug. 19-20. The grounds will open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. There is no cost for spectators to come pick over all the amazing items that will be available.

Last year, pickers traveled from over 400 miles away just to come shop at the Swap Meet which always delivers something for everyone, with a myriad of items for sale or trade.

“This isn’t just car parts and guy stuff any more,” Wonder said. “You can find almost anything here, we have vendors signed up selling everything from barn art and a variety of collectibles to vintage tractor manuals, Tools, motorcycle parts and lots, lots more.”

They encourage all local groups and organizations to come out and do fund raisers. Last year, the car club sold over 300 vendor spaces and had registered vendors from seven different states.

“This year we are on track to beat those numbers,” Wonder said.

It’s more then just a swap meet or flea market, organizers say. A tradition started years back by some of the vendors at the swap meet is the free will offering breakfast served both mornings on the grounds. Vendors and spectators will be able to enjoy a nice breakfast to start their morning. You will also be able to enjoy a variety of great concessions on the grounds both days including delicious barbecue, kettle corn, hot dogs, fresh squeezed fruit drinks and walking tacos among all the traditional favorites.

Again this year, The Classics are co-hosting a car show on Sunday, Aug. 20. The sixth annual Veterans Memorial Car Show is a fundraiser to benefit the Monona County Veterans Memorial Museum. Registration goes until noon with the show from noon to 3:30 p.m. The show will feature a “Top 10 Veterans Choice” picked by members of the local American Legion, as well as over 20 specialty awards judged by David Miller from Diamond Collision in Onawa. as well as a “Top 10 Koolest Cars” that will be picked by the participants of the event. The first 150 entries will receive an event dash plaque.

New this year is a Kids Show & Shine with two different age groups for kids to compete in. Dan’s Pizza in Onawa has stepped up to sponsor “Top 3” Awards for ages 9 and under and ages 10-15!

“We want to get the kids involved in the hobby and what better way then to let them show off what they have,” Wonder said. “We want to see kids to bring out their lawn mowers, ATVs, peddle cars, go-karts, junior dragsters or whatever else they got that they are proud of.”

Registration is free and each kid will receive a dash plaque (while supplies last). Registration will be from Noon to 1 p.m. and awards will be announced with the car show awards at 3:30.

The motorcycle show will have classes for original and custom bikes as well as a “Best of Show.” In addition to that, the trophy sponsor for this year is Rockin Robbin’s in Onawa and Robbin will be on-site to pick her favorite bike and present them with an award also. Registration is the same time as the car show, and awards will also be handed out at 3:30pm.

All the money that the car club makes off the swap meet is donated back to local community or used to host the event the following year. They have plans to keep growing and already have been discussing adding some more activities for next year.

There is no cutoff for when flea market vendors can register and they allow them even during the event dates with the exception of direct sales and food vendors. The event features some of the lowest vendor fees in the Midwest. All 6 buildings of indoor spaces are already sold out but they still have plenty of outside spaces available.

For more details about the event or how you can participate, call weekdays before 4 p.m .to 712-423-2411; email them a lxpress89@hotmail.com or check them out on Facebook @OnawaSwapMeetFleaMarketWeekend.