The 58th annual Neihardt Day will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 1-4 p.m., at the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft. This outdoor event is free and open to the public with food, speakers, music and opportunities to look through the museum, view the sculptures and other fine artwork, peek into Neihardt’s study, walk the Sacred Hoop, and enjoy the beautiful garden.

“This is the 50th anniversary year of John’s passing,” said Marianne Reynolds, executive director, “so we want to fill Neihardt Day with things he loved. We are very fortunate that Nebraska’s current State Poet, Matt Mason, agreed to be our master of ceremonies.”

He and Aliyah American Horse, Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate, will read their poetry.

The afternoon will be catered by Chef Anthony Warrior, who will also give a presentation on indigenous food. Music and entertainment will be provided by Dan Holtz with his program, “Nebraska Through Story and Song.”

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food will be provided; drinks will be available for purchase.

The John Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancrof. For more information call 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.

The Neihardt site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. It includes a visitor center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore and administrative offices; plus picturesque grounds with the Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage. Its mission is to preserve the literary excellence of Neihardt, to promote a deep interest in history, to advance educational standards and to inspire artistic works. The site is an affiliate of History Nebraska.