The partnership between Metropolitan Community College and local schools in Fremont continued this past academic year, with seven Fremont High School senior class students signing on with local industry partners as part of an MCC scholarship program.

In a press release issued by officials from Fremont Public Schools, the seven students were recognized and details of the future career endeavors were announced.

“These students will work part time while taking classes at Metropolitan Community College or Southeast Community College and graduate with a full-time job,” stated FPS communications director Hope Pierce in the press release.

FPS Board of Education member Todd Hansen, who is also the associate vice president for Student Affairs at MCC, stated in the press release that the program is, “a great example of the partnership between Fremont Public Schools, community colleges and local industry to meet our students’ needs.”

“Business and industry education sponsorships are getting more popular. Employers are making an investment on the front-end to recruit students to develop and expand their business,” Hansen stated.

Among those honored were: Joscelyn Dake, Ismael Jimenez Juarez, Benny Alfaro, Domingo Perez Ramos, Brayden Reeder, Denver Fincham and Brandon Gallo.

FPS officials provided brief biographies of each of the students to the Tribune, including details of their future plans. Here are some snippets on their next steps.

Dake graduates with a Board of Governors Scholarship from MCC. She has been part of the Welding Academy at Fremont High School and will continue her education majoring in welding technology at MCC.

Jimenez Juarez graduates from Fremont High School with a Board of Governors Scholarship from MCC. Juarez will seek a degree in automotive technology.

Alfaro signed on with Sid Dillon as an automotive service technician. He also received a Board of Governors Scholarship from MCC. He will seek a degree in automotive technology and continue his career with Sid Dillon.

Domingo Perez Ramos signed with Sid Dillon as an automotive service technician. Ramos will be taking classes at MCC toward automotive technology and applying that knowledge with his work at Sid Dillon. Ramos has taken a variety of industrial technology courses at Fremont High School. Sid Dillon teaches students that the car business isn’t just for selling or fixing cars, there is much more to it, such as contract management, marketing and finance.

Brayden Reeder has signed on with Platte Valley Equipment as a diesel technician in the JDTech Program. He plans to enroll at Southeast Community College in Milford.

Fincham, a Nebraska State SkillsUSA Champion Welder, has signed with S2 Rolloffs as a part of the company’s Repair Maintenance Scholarship as a welder. Fincham was in the Welding Academy at Fremont High School. Like other students, he has already begun his education at MCC and is expecting to graduate in November with an associate degree in welding technology.

Gallo signed with Lozier to learn precision machinery trade. A former participant in Precision Machining at the State SkillsUSA competition, he placed third in the state competition and was the State Champion in 2022. He aims to earn an associate degree in precision machine technology.

In the press release, Mark Williams, director of counseling at FHS, touted the program and partnerships.

“Our community businesses are giving life-changing opportunities to these students and these are not the only companies that offer this type of opportunity. Our community employers see the talent that our young people possess and want to work to build on their skills,” Williams was quoted in the press release.