It will bear mentioning again here, after I’ve had a chance to visit with the gobliny group putting it all together, yet let’s talk about Hermanstein, now.

To be fair, I just don’t do haunted houses much at all at my fragile age. I might have a heart attack (kidding/not kidding lol!). or something, and it sounds to me like this is a spooky fun one with lots of Halloween inspired activities. How enjoyable for those of you that like the sound of it all!

So, here’s what I know (and the Herman Community Club Facebook page is a great place to learn about it as well):

Hermanstein

Freak Show

Join us for great scares, good food and spooky games!

October 20 7-11 p.m.

October 21 7-11 p.m.

October 27 7-11 p.m.

October 28 7-11 p.m.

at the Herman Legion Hall, 705 Main Street, Herman, Nebraska.

I’ve heard great things about this event. From kids, mostly, who are much braver than I. And if you’re not into the scary part it sounds like there’s activities for the younger ones (or older as in my case, wink) such as less scary games and yummy food. Such a beautiful idea to have something for everyone.

Yes, well, there you have it. Jot this down on your calendar and have a ghostly experience at this small town fabulous event during the spooky time of year that we all love and scarily don our frightening (or in my case, not so) attire. Boo!