There’s no doubt in Amanda Hughes’s mind when it comes to her career. As she says it, she was born to be a nurse.

“I love it,” Hughes, a nurse at Methodist Fremont Health (MFH), said. “People become nurses as their starting point and they want to go on to be nurse practitioners or management or whatever. No, I am happy. This is my dream job. I don’t want to be anywhere else besides bedside and I love it. I wake up, I’m excited to come to work. I get to meet new people. … Because I feel this way, I know I was born to be one.

“Don’t get me wrong there are those days, but there’s no other place in the world I would rather be.”

Hughes grew up in Missouri, and joined the Army at 18 years old, and since then has lived all over the U.S. Hughes met her husband and they spent time in Fort Bliss, Texas. There, they were observer controller trainers. Hughes was a medic and taught combat lifesaving skills. While she and her family were stationed in Iowa, Hughes studied nursing in Des Moines.

While in Iowa, Hughes went through an ICU residency program at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

“It was an amazing experience,” she said of the few years she spent there.

Last June, Hughes’ husband received a primary change of station from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and they moved to Fremont. Hughes is currently a nurse in the med-surg ICU at MFH.

When it comes to her patients, Hughes said, she treats them like family. Hughes said she does well with families who require more from their provider – she gives extra love, attention and patience.

“Like their my family – (like) my brother or sister or my grandparent because I’m going to love on you and I’m going to talk crap to you and I’m going to make you do things you don’t want to do because I don’t want you here, I want you at home with your family,” Hughes said.

The Tribune recently sat down with Hughes and spoke to her about her time as a nurse.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: We are a military family. My husband Randy is Active Duty Army and we PCS’d (primary change of station) to Fremont in June 2022 from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. We have three children: 16-year-old son named Bretton, who attends Fremont High School; 9-year-old daughter, Hallie Claire; and a 3-year-old daughter named, Mollie Mae. We have a dog named Whiskey, a cat named Chicken Nugget and another cat named Mia. My son is active in high school sports playing football, wrestling and now pole vaulting in track. Hallie Claire competes with the YMCA Fremont Flyer Gymnastics XCEL Gold team. She recently qualified for and attended the Regional Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Q: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: I served in the Army as a medic for about 13 years. I wanted to continue to stay in the medical field. I always dreamed of being a nurse. In fact, I was born to be one! I absolutely love being a nurse and there is no other place I would rather be.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A: I get to meet the most amazing people ever! Oftentimes, I meet patients and their families on their worst, most vulnerable days and I get the privilege of doing whatever I possibly can to make those bad days less bad. I get the honor of providing care, comfort, love and confidence to all involved. Plus, I get to retell my bad “Dad jokes” to new people and it is absolutely glorious.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: I would have to say the most memorable experience for me as a nurse is when I took a patient outside to the hospital courtyard while on full life support. This patient was not doing well and the family decided it was time to withdraw care. But, before care was withdrawn, they wanted her (their mother) to be able to feel the sun on her face one last time. So, we made it happen.

I have loads of funny experiences, but I have a feeling my version of funny is probably much different than those who aren’t nurses. I may or may not have been traumatizing my kids over the years by telling them “funny” stories only for them to look at me absolutely mortified.

Q: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: I come from a farming family so a farmer would be the other side. We grew up with livestock and when we retire from here — because we are on our terminal assignment so we will be here about four years and then we will go home and take over the family farm. My dad has decided he’s going to be a goat farmer. Behind every good farmer there’s a wife that works in town so I will be continuing nursing and a goat farmer.

Q: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A: Everyone needs someone in their life who would be willing to wipe their rear with no judgment when they physically can’t. I just so happen to be that gal. That’s what we are here for! We are going to get you through those tough times.

I am glad I chose nursing, because I worked my rear off getting to where I am right now. I wake up and I actually enjoy going to work. I love my job and I love my patients! There are hard days. There are sad days. But even on those days, I would not choose to be anywhere else.

Q: Future plans?

A: I am in my dream job. I plan on staying right where I am at.