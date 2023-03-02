The fate of a proposed revised animal control ordinance in Fremont is on hold for another two weeks after the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 28, agreed to continue discussions on the proposal to solidify details and legal wording.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott spoke briefly Tuesday night about amendments to the first reading of the ordinance, and also offered additional comments in the item’s staff report to city council members included in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

“Some changes were made,” he said, referring council members and the public to the staff report.

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren said because of the need to have an enforceable and actionable animal control ordinance in effect sooner than later, he and Elliott both recommended allowing for a two-week delay so Elliott and others could craft an appropriate appeals process that can be approved on March 14 so police can enforce the ordinance.

“It certainly isn’t complete yet. Right now, the immediate need for this ordinance is simply for this ordinance to be able to enforce the code. By the (county) prosecutor’s requirements, we have no ability to enforce the dangerous animal portions of the ordinance until an appeals process is in place. The two things we believe need to be done to resolve that are, first off, are procedures and appeals and for dealing with reckless owners,” Von Behren, a veterinarian, said of the proposal. “In the next two weeks, what we’d like to do is continue to process everything in those two portions and bring those back to the council. If we can come to a satisfactory conclusion on those two points, we can pass those with second and a third reading on March 14 and not lose anytime. We just didn’t feel good about what we have here now and passing it on a second reading.”

That process, Von Behren added, if OK’d in two weeks, would allow for the police department to enforce dangerous animal laws as soon as possible, while leaving leeway to revisit the ordinance in the future for less urgent needs and facets of the ordinance.

The council voted unanimously to continue the second reading to the March 14 meeting.

Local resident Pamela J. Christ spoke to the council during discussion of the issue, showing graphic images of her own pet dog that died after she claimed it was attacked and viciously bitten multiple times by another resident’s dog.

Christ lobbied the council to change the ordinance’s proposed “three strikes” policy which allows dogs or other animals that are found to bite another pet or person not be prosecuted after one incident; and make it one strike or incident. She alleged the dog that she said killed her pet was still alive and in possession of the owner, and it was still dangerous.

Local animal rights activist Rae Tuff also spoke about the proposed ordinance, thanking Elliott, Von Behren and others for working so hard on it. She also said because — in her research and opinion — there had been a more than 500% increase in animal control calls from 2021 to 2022, there was a very urgent need to approve a new ordinance that could be enforced and prosecuted.

In the staff report on the changes made from the first reading, Elliott cited concerns from several city council members about “the dangerous animal portion of the ordinance;” claims the proposal did not contain a provision for an appeals committee; and the lack of a required training for Community Service Officers.

Under state law, the ordinance is not finalized into the city law until the proposal is read three different times and voted to be approved at each of the three readings.

The first reading of the proposed animal control ordinance was approved on Tuesday, Feb. 14, despite multiple city council members, Elliott and Mayor Joey Spellerberg saying the version presented that night was not final.

Spellerberg said on Feb. 15 that city residents, animal lovers and others interested in the ordinance should give their proposed revisions to their individual city council member or Elliott. The proposal presented on Feb. 14 did not match the one posted online on Friday, Feb. 10, but a copy with differences highlighted in red was provided to residents and council members at the Feb. 14 meeting.

“In November (2022), the county attorney advised us they could not prosecute dangerous dog violations under state stature, because the city did not have a valid appeals process,” Elliott explained on Feb. 14. “The moral of the story is we have no (enforceable) dangerous dog statute, state or local.”

According to Elliott, the city’s animal ordinance has gone through chaotic controversies since the last updated animal ordinance was approved by the city council in 2014.

Elliott noted that the city currently does not have an enforceable animal control ordinance, in part because sections of the 2014 ordinance were ruled unconstitutional by a county judge as well as a legal opinion invalidating the appeals process in the old ordinance.

During the Feb. 14 meeting, many residents and council members spoke about the proposed ordinance.

Among the complaints were for how a family dog was deemed “vicious” or “dangerous;” how state law designates a pet as a person’s private property; and feline fans alleging there were false or incomplete statements in the ordinance about feral cats, unattended cats.