Nebraska Tourism’s Passport program is now accepting applications for 2024. Any destination in the state is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. Past stops have included restaurants, museums, outdoor adventures, retail stores, wineries, breweries and arts destinations among a wide variety of attractions.

“2023 has provided another strong year for the Nebraska Passport program, and we are excited to continue the momentum into 2024 and beyond,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “The program is a win-win. Travelers experience the state’s hidden gems and communities see increased visitation and economic impact.”

The Nebraska Passport program benefits travelers by helping them create lifelong memories through discovering Nebraska’s hidden gems. It also greatly benefits the 70 chosen Passport stops through increased visitor traffic, sales and awareness.