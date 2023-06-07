The suspect from an April 8 standoff with local law enforcement officials that lasted more than four hours is facing eight different charges, including four allegations that authorities claim occurred before the standoff.

According to updated Dodge County Court filings, Travis Joseph Quinn, 43, is accused of two counts of suspicion of child abuse, a Class III A felony; one count of suspicion of obstruction of a peace officer, a Class I misdemeanor; and one count of suspicion of resisting arrest, also a Class I misdemeanor. Those allegations are related to the April 8 standoff.

Quinn, who has been incarcerated at the Saunders County Jail since April 9, is also facing four charges which preceded the standoff and for which law enforcement personnel had gone to his residence to serve a warrant for on April 8.

Those earlier charges stem from an alleged incident on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during which two alleged victims contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to report Quinn for alleged threats made via text message.

Dodge County sheriff’s Deputy M.G. Schlesiger filed an incident report after interviewing a 48-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. The woman told Schlesiger that Quinn had allegedly texted her threatening messages, and later that day, arrived at her home on Prospect Street and reportedly waved a baseball bat at her home in a “menacing manner.”

The text messages, Schlesiger wrote in the report, contained foul and abusive language of a graphic sexual nature that the Tribune is not publishing.

The alleged texted threats, officials detailed, included a warning from Quinn that the man and woman should call police before Quinn arrives at their home to allegedly commit violent acts on them; and Quinn making specific threats to assault the man and then assault the woman. Quinn is also alleged to have made homophobic comments about the man in the texts.

“I am going to kill him,” Schlesiger recounted as part of one text message Quinn is alleged to have sent.

After the alleged incident, an arrest warrant was issued for Quinn. That warrant is the reason law enforcement officers arrived at Quinn’s East Fifth Street home on Saturday, April 8.

In relation to the Feb. 26, 2023, incident, Quinn is charged with one count of suspicion of terroristic threats, a Class III A felony; one count of stalking, a Class III A felony; and two counts of third degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor.

Quinn is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. He is being represented by a public defender after filing a financial affidavit with the court stating he earned no wages, had no funds in any bank accounts and only owned one thing of value — a motor vehicle valued at $500. Quinn also listed his address as, “homeless now,” in the April 17 court document.

The April 8 standoff, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, began at a home Quinn was renting at about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street. Law enforcement attempted to serve the warrant from February to Quinn, causing the incident to unfold.

After more than five hours of back-and-forth discussions between Quinn and law enforcement personnel on April 8, he was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. after a joint Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department Emergency Response Team used an armored vehicle to approach Quinn’s home before rushing the main door to the house and rescuing his two young children.

According to new documents about the incident included court records, Quinn fled into his home after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to conduct an arrest warrant on him. After several other law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office and the Fremont Police Department arrived the scene, Quinn reportedly called the police dispatch center and reportedly told dispatchers he had two children inside and if officers wanted to detain him, they’d have to kill him.

Following communications between Quinn and his wife as well as several acquaintances, sheriff’s officials stated in the report it was determined Quinn has possibly ingested multiple pills of an unknown nature.

At about 6:45 p.m., Quinn contacted law enforcement personnel and indicated he needed medical assistance, which prompted authorities to storm his residence and end the standoff peacefully.

The standoff drew scores of spectators and onlookers, and because no streets were blocked off for the majority of the event, regular motor vehicle traffic was allowed on both Bell Street and Fifth Street despite a police sniper team aiming a high-powered rifle at Quinn’s home across Bell Street.

Following the ERT unit storming his home, Quinn’s two children were placed into custody of their mother and Quinn was transported to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment. On Sunday, April 9, Quinn was released from the hospital, arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.