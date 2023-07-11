The suspect in an April 8 stand-off with local law enforcement officials that lasted more than five hours has agreed to a plea deal and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31 on three different charges.

Travis J. Quinn, 43, pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a February incident, the one which sheriff’s officials were seeking to arrest him for when the April 8 stand-off unfolded. He also plead guilty to one charge from the stand-off.

In total, Quinn was charged with eight different criminal offenses for the two incidents.

In relation to the stand-off on Saturday, April 8, Quinn’s defense attorney Stuart Mills, of Pender, verified that Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins agreed to dismiss three of the four charges Quinn was accused of in relation to the stand-off in exchange for him pleading guilty to one count of resisting arrest.

Quinn is slated to be sentenced in Dodge County Court at 11 a.m., Monday, July 31, for the resisting arrest charge, a Class I misdemeanor, as part of the stand-off plea deal, Mills explained.

The maximum punishment for resisting arrest is one year in county jail and a possibly maximum $1,000 fine.

Mills, who was the court-appointed legal counsel for Quinn, told the Tribune on Monday, July 10, that he had negotiated the plea deal with Hopkins, and he said, Quinn will face two separate sentencing hearings on Monday, July 31.

“From my perspective, it was all part of what the county attorney would refer to as a global plea negotiation to resolve all (eight) charges,” Mills said. “I wouldn’t know what would motivate the county attorney office to negotiate with me. As part of my job and responsibility defending these fellows, I try to negotiate the best deal that I can. I can’t speculate as to what motivates the county attorney. Ultimately, we came up with a resolution to take care of all the charges.”

Hopkins did not respond to inquiries from the Tribune about the reason why a plea deal may have been agreed to.

The April 8 standoff, according to Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, began at a home Quinn – at the time 42-years-old—was renting in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street.

At about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8, law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a Feb. 26 incident to Quinn, causing the incident to unfold after he fled into the home and barricaded himself inside with his two children.

Once Quinn was inside the home, officials from both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol slowly built up a presence of more than two dozen officers and deputies.

The Dodge County joint Emergency Response Team – a SWAT-like detail of heavily armed officers – was called to the scene along with a massive, military-model armored police vehicle. Additionally, a sniper team with a rifleman and a support spotter was deployed near Quinn’s home.

After more than five hours of back-and-forth discussions between Quinn and law enforcement personnel on April 8, he was taken into custody at about 7 p.m.

The joint Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department Emergency Response Team used the armored vehicle to approach Quinn’s home before rushing the main door to the house, busting in with a weighted device and rescuing his two young children.

Quinn, who had reportedly overdosed on unknown medications, was removed from the home unconscious and later hospitalized overnight from April 8 through April 9 at Methodist Fremont Health. On April 9, he was released, arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail. He is currently free on bond.

At 9 a.m., on July 31, Quinn is slated to be sentenced in Dodge County District Court by Judge Geoffrey Hall on the two charges Quinn pleaded guilty to for the Feb. 26 incident: making terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; and domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury, a Class I misdemeanor.

The punishment for terroristic threats is up to three years in state prison and a maximum $10,000 fine. For domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury, the punishment is up to one year in state prison and a maximum fine of up to $1,000.

Mills verified that he was able to also secure a plea deal with Hopkins in relation to the Feb. 26 incident involving Quinn, which led to his pleading guilty to two of four alleged crimes

Those charges stemmed from an alleged incident on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, during which two alleged victims contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to report Quinn for alleged threats made via text message and also in-person.

In the Feb. 26 incident, Quinn was accused of making threats to a 48-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man via text messages; later going to the woman’s home on Prospect Street and reportedly waving a baseball bat at her home in a “menacing manner; and also warning the man and woman that they should call police before he arrived at their home to allegedly commit violent acts on them including threatening to kill the male victim.

Quinn was charged with one count of suspicion of terroristic threats, a Class III A felony; one count of stalking, a Class III A felony; and two counts of third degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor in relation to the Feb. 26 incident.

Mills confirmed that he negotiated a plea deal in the case that resulted in the stalking charge being amended to domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury, and to have and two counts of misdemeanor assault dismissed, one domestic assault, threatening an intimate partner with imminent bodily injury and the other, assault by threatening another in a menacing manner.