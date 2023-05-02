The suspect accused of engaging with law enforcement in a more than five hour standoff on Saturday, April 8, is scheduled to appear in Dodge County Court for arraignment on May 23.

Travis J. Quinn, 43, of Fremont is scheduled to appear before County Court Judge Thomas J. Klein at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 23.

Quinn is facing the following charges: two counts of suspicion to commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 3A Felony; one court of suspicion of obstruct a peace officer, a Class 1 Misdemeanor; and one count of suspicion of resist arrest — 1st offense, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, the incident began at a home at about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8, in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street. Law enforcement attempted to serve a warrant to Quinn, causing the incident to unfold.

After more than five hours of back-and-forth discussions between Quinn and law enforcement personnel, he was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. after a joint Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department Emergency Response Team used an armored vehicle to approach Quinn’s home before rushing the main door to the house and rescuing his two young children.

According to new documents about the incident included court records, Quinn fled into his home after a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to conduct an arrest warrant on him. After several other law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office and the Fremont Police Department arrived the scene, Quinn reportedly called the police dispatch center and reportedly told dispatchers he had two children inside and if officers wanted to detain him, they’d have to kill him.

Following communications between Quinn and his wife as well as several acquaintances, sheriff’s officials stated in the report it was determined Quinn has possibly ingested multiple pills of an unknown nature.

At about 6:45 p.m., Quinn contacted law enforcement personnel and indicated he needed medical assistance, which prompted authorities to storm his residence and end the standoff peacefully.

The standoff drew scores of spectators and onlookers, and because no streets were blocked off for the majority of the event, regular motor vehicle traffic was allowed on both Bell Street and Fifth Street despite a police sniper team aiming a high-powered rifle at Quinn’s home across Bell Street.

Following the ERT unit storming his home, Quinn’s two children were placed into custody of their mother and Quinn was transported to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment. On Sunday, April 9, Quinn was released from the hospital, arrested and booked into the Saunders County Jail in Wahoo.