Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School student Caitlin Pitt will be graduating in early May, but unlike other high school classmates she’ll not only have a degree from her high school studies, she’ll also have two associate degrees earned at Metropolitan Community College.

Pitt is scheduled to graduate from high school in May. The Archbishop Bergan student has already earned an associate degree from MCC in general studies in February, and she is slated to receive her associate degree in liberal arts academic transfer from MCC in May.

The accomplishment is quite rare, officials from MCC stated in a press release, but highlights a unique program that allows Nebraska high school students to take dual classes at MCC for free. Pitt benefitted from having a relative who works at the college to get free tuition before shifting to the free tuition program offered to all Nebraska high school students.

Pitt said the experience has been a challenge, noting that she takes online and in-person classes at MCC while also going to school at Archbishop Bergan. The dual credit classes at MCC are at the Elkhorn campus.

The busy senior also plays volleyball, is a member of the school’s National Honor Society and participates in numerous other extracurricular activities and groups.

“For some of my classes, I go down to the Elkhorn campus. I started taking classes the summer quarter of 2019, starting with online classes. I took my first in-person classes in the summer of 2021. I’ve been down to Elkhorn for classes since then,” Pitt explained. “My mom works for the college, and I’ve gotten free classes. I kind of wanted to get some general education (classes) out of the way. I sat down with my mom, and she told me I could have a degree by the time I graduated (high school).”

Pitt’s mother, Melinda, is an academic adviser at MCC. When she began classes, Caitlin said tuition was free due to her mother’s job at the community college. However, the college now offers free tuition to all Nebraska high school students, a program that continues through 2024-25 academic school year.

With a goal of becoming a doctor practicing what is called “hospitalist” care, Caitlin plans to major in biology with a pre-medicine pathway at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. A "hospitalist" is a doctor who focuses on a range of patients — similar to a family physician, she explained.

“I like the online classes. Because (I) was still in school, it is nice to be able to do classes and work when I find time, not having set days and times,” Caitlin explained of her initial online studies at MCC. “Sometimes, I have to go to campus for classes. I just took a few classes in person, my science classes that required a lab.”

Caitlin said some of the classes she took at MCC both met her high school graduation requirements while also dually fulfilling some of her college requirements.

The situation of being a high school student in classes with older adult students wasn’t daunting, she noted. One challenge, though, was being involved in so many activities: Pitt played volleyball, was on the speech team, did cheerleading and was involved in campus ministry groups in addition to all her academic classes.

“It was pretty normal, I tried to keep it kind of quiet I was so young. When it did come out, (the other students), were like, ‘I wish I had started earlier,’” Caitlin explained of the age gap between her and MCC students.

“I doubled up my course work (at Archbishop and MCC), so it was a lot of work. I had to figure out when I would actually have time to do the classwork,” she added.

The extra credit classes will help Pitt in the KHOP Learning Community she noted. The Kearney Health Opportunities Program offers a four-year, full-time scholarship — which Caitlin has received — as well $2,000 per school year of housing stipend. The program aims to educate and produce the next generation of healthcare workers and doctors for Nebraska’s rural hospitals and healthcare facilities.

“A hospitalist is like a doctor in a hospital setting. I did a lot of shadowing this semester and last Christmas break at (Methodist) Fremont hospital figuring out what I wanted to do,” she added. “Once I figured out what specialty was most important, I (chose) hospitalist. It is like a family physician in a hospital setting.”

Caitlin said she was inspired to become a doctor based on the experiences she’s had with doctors and nurses due to her athletic injuries and other personal medical needs. Those healthcare workers inspired her, she noted.

As for doing dual classes at MCC, Caitlin said she wholeheartedly recommends high school students seeking to better their education look into the options MCC offers. It is both fulfilling and economical, she added.

“I would encourage all high school students — especially juniors and seniors — to look at taking classes. MCC has free tuition. For schools that do take it as dual credit, there is an opportunity to get higher education than what is provided in high school and also to get a jump start once they get to college,” Caitlin explained. “

Hope Pierce, the communications spokesperson for Fremont Public Schools, said many FPS students have utilized the MCC program to enhance their education and get dual credits.

“We have several former students that graduated with dual credit and are now in the workforce,” Pierce said in an email.

FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said he’s proud of FPS students who’ve participated in the program.

“We have many students in our dual credit program that have gone on to do great things,” Shepard said of the MCC partnership.

Melinda Pitt said the MCC dual credit program is an effort by college and state educational leaders to enhance Nebraska students and their higher learning goals.

“When Caitlin first started taking classes, it was free due to the (family) discount. Now, we offer free classes to all high school students. Caitlin also took traditional college credit courses, and she also took classes through a program we call KickStart,” Melinda noted. “The KickStart program gives students the ability to take classes on a semester base instead of a quarter base. We are a community college, so our classes run on a quarter-based system. KickStart is on a semester-based system. Students are also able to take classes with instructors who have their high school certification, so it is guaranteed that they can received both credits, dual at high school and also college.”

Melinda said she appreciative of Archbishop Bergan officials being flexible, supportive and providing all the information needed for Caitlin. Now, mom added, her daughter will be one of the rare students to graduate from high school and community college in the same month.

“She is in her last set of classes (at MCC). She is actually going to walk in MCC’s graduation Friday, May 12, and she will graduate from Bergan on Saturday, May 13,” Melinda said. “We’re going to have a graduation party for both. It is an accolade to her. When she first wanted to take classes, she was 13, and I was (reluctant). She has always been a great student, and I knew academically she could do it but I held her off 'til she was 14. I am proud of her. I know what it takes for students to commit. It was a big commitment on her part, especially with all she does at Bergan. We are really proud of her.”

Caitlin said although she still has to graduate in early May from both MCC and Archbishop Bergan, she’s looking forward to — albeit with some normal trepidation — moving away from her parents and friends in Fremont for the beginning of her college experience.

“I am kind of nervous,” Caitlin said of leaving home for college in Kearney. “I’ve never obviously been away from home. I am looking forward to it, though, to kind of expand myself because Bergan is such a small school. Not to really reinvent myself, but to step out of my comfort zone and grow myself.”