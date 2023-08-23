Blair author C.J. Pierce will be at Lied Tekamah Public Library to speak about her book “The Fire-Hair Woman: The Epic Story of Lucinda Eubank,” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will be held in the library meeting room.

The book, co-written with Pierce’s cousin, Gina Ellis, is a tragic story of the author’s great-grandmother who survived a massacre and was kidnapped from her family ranch near Oakland in the year 1864. From the book, “After the massacre of her family at the Eubank Ranches on the Overland Trail, Cheyenne Dog Soldiers take 24-year-old Lucinda and her two young children captive...”

The book’s vivid and raw account follows Lucinda’s heartbreak and suffering. How will she and her children survive against tremendous odds? This event is free and open to the public, and the book is available to check out at the library.