The closure date of the Bell Street viaduct-bridge is not finalized, but officials with the City of Fremont believe it will begin in “mid-May,” and last for at least seven months.

Justin Zetterman, the city’s director of public works, said in a Thursday, April 13, telephone interview that details on the construction repair project are still being hashed out with officials from Union Pacific railroad — whose train tracks the viaduct goes over — and the construction company doing the repairs.

“We’re still shooting for mid-May. We still have details to work out with the railroad and the contractor. I don’t have any reason to think it won’t happen (construction beginning),” Zetterman said. “A lot of the initial work will be demolition work before they can do the lifting of the bridge. Initially, (workers) have to get (the bridge) to the point where they can actually lift it to do the repairs.”

Zetterman also said that when the bridge is closed, it will be immediately before the viaduct on both and north and south ends of the bridge.

“On the north end, the bridge will be closed at the south side of Cuming Street,” he said. “On the south side, the bridge will be closed at the start of the viaduct after Morningside Road.

The bridge repairs have been a focus of city staff since the Fremont City Council approved on Jan. 31 a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and South of First Street, is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed before it becomes more problematic and possibly dangerous.

The planned repairs to the structure were originally budgeted for only $1.5 million, but Zetterman told council members that the new cost was more than $1.2 million higher due to inflation effects on the price of materials, especially concrete.

“The cost of construction has gone up quite a bit,” Zetterman said in late January. “It was originally $1.5 million, but it came in considerably higher than that.”

“The project consists of the reconstruction of the south bridge abutment, paving rehabilitation, storm sewer improvements and guardrail replacement along with other work necessary to complete the project,” officials have explained in several staff reports to the council.

Zetterman has explained the need for the repairs in multiple presentations on the issue to the city council, noting that the bridge has shifted throughout the years, causing the main bridge structure to slide on its abutments. The situation requires attention and repairs sooner than later, he noted, since the longer the shifting continues, the higher the chance the structure could collapse in future years.

During the work, the bridge to all pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic will be closed for an expected seven months. The bridge is a main transportation corridor for a wide range of traffic, from emergency first responders such as police and fire department vehicles, to agriculture product semi-trucks headed to local grain elevators. The bridge is also crossed by thousands of passenger cars each day.

The Fremont City Council later approved on Feb. 28 paying more than double what was expected for the engineering costs for the Bell Street Viaduct bridge repair project. Speece Lewis Engineers will receive an additional $165,375 for engineering services related to the design and construction of the Bell Street Viaduct Rehabilitation project.

A second agenda item related to the Bell Street viaduct was also approved in an 8-0 vote on Feb. 28, which will see the city pay Union Pacific Railroad $25,000 so the company can review the Bell Street Viaduct repair plans. The bridge goes over UP railroad tracks on the south side of Fremont.