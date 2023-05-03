The start date for the impending closure of the Bell Street viaduct/bridge is still up in the air, as City of Fremont officials are trying to hash out details of the project with officials from the Union Pacific railroad.

Justin Zetterman, the director of public works for Fremont, said the mid-May closure target date was still a possibility, but acknowledged work may not begin until June 1 or after.

“I don’t have any updates. I am still working with Union Pacific on the details,” Zetterman said. “I think it may be June 1, but I don’t have a clear date. These railroad details are taking a little bit longer than expected.”

The viaduct repairs will last at least seven months, causing the total closure of the key bridge in south Fremont. Officials plan to block traffic on the north and south ends of the viaduct, at Morningside Road and at Cuming Street.

A long-awaited first responder and law enforcement detour plan for coping with the closure of the key route is still in the works, Zetterman added. The plan which will outline how the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department and the Fremont Fire Department will get around the closure should be finalized and posted online at the city website in the next two weeks, he added.

“We are still trying to figure out the best way to do the (detours) safely,” he said.

Zetterman said he’s thankful for the closeness of relations between the city and assorted first responder agencies, noting that developing the plan has been a fully collaborative effort between all entities.

“They have absolutely been great,” Zetterman said of the three agencies. “We all work together well. We all know each other. That is what is nice about smaller communities, you know the people in other departments and can work together better.”

The bridge repairs have been a focus of city staff since the Fremont City Council approved on Jan. 31 a $2.778 million contract with M.E. Collins Contracting Co., LLC to repair the deteriorating abutment structure under the Bell Street viaduct in the south part of the city.

The viaduct, which acts as a bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks north of Morningside Road and South of First Street, is shifting on its abutments and must be fixed before it becomes more problematic and possibly dangerous.

The planned repairs to the structure were originally budgeted for only $1.5 million, but Zetterman told council members that the new cost was more than $1.2 million higher due to inflation effects on the price of materials, especially concrete.

Zetterman has explained the need for the repairs in multiple presentations on the issue to the city council, noting that the bridge has shifted throughout the years, causing the main bridge structure to slide on its abutments. The situation requires attention and repairs sooner than later, he noted, since the longer the shifting continues, the higher the chance the structure could collapse in future years.

The Fremont City Council OK’d on Feb. 28 paying more than double what was expected for the engineering costs for the Bell Street Viaduct bridge repair project. A second agenda item related to the Bell Street viaduct was also OK’d in an 8-0 vote on Feb. 28, which will see the city pay Union Pacific Railroad $25,000 so the company can review the Bell Street Viaduct repair plans.