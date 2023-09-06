Memorial services for Betty Williams Lane were held Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Reedley, California. A former Herman Cardinals cheerleader, Betty passed away on Aug. 11, 2023, at Palm Village Retirement Community in Reedley, California. She was 99.

Betty was born May 20, 1924, the daughter of Victor and Margret Williams of Herman.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Bob “Lum” Lane, sister Dorothy and husband Alan Yowell of Herman, sister Rita and husband Wayne Lipps of Tekamah, and sister Joyce and husband John Peck of Tekamah.

She is survived by her three children Steve (Vickie) Lane of Kingsburg, California, Susan Crawford of Woodlake California, and Terry (JoAnn) Lane of Kingsburg; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family would like thank the Palm Village staff and Hinds Hospice for their help in caring for mom in her final days.

Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Reedley was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: dopkinschapel.com.