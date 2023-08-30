Funeral services for Beverly Weitzenlamp were held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. A graveside service followed at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons. The 80-year-old Oakland native passed away August 23, 2023, at Valhaven in Valley.

Beverly Ann was born August 29, 1942, in Oakland to Simon and Erna (Enstrom) Hansen. She was raised in Oakland and graduated from Oakland High School in May of 1960. In the same year, she was installed as Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters Bethel No. 35 in Oakland. After high school, Bev attended Wayne State Teachers College for one year and then married Don Weitzenkamp on May 5, 1962.

Bev and Don began their life together in Cedar Bluffs and Hooper before Don retired from teaching at Logan View in 1974. They moved to the family farm near Lyons. Bev raised a family and did bookkeeping for both Don’s Photo and the farm. She was an active member of the Lyons Town and Country Club, Bethany Lutheran church and enjoyed attending school and sporting activities. After Don died in 1991, she worked as a teacher’s aide for the Lyons-Decatur Northeast School District until 2007 when she moved to Fremont.

After moving to Fremont, she joined Salem Lutheran Church and was involved in Naomi Circle, Bell Choir, Bible Study and Sew-in. She also volunteered at Linden Elementary School for many years. In her free time, she loved to cross stitch, quilt, and visit the Fremont Friendship Center where she enjoyed playing pitch and pinochle. Bev attended many Husker football games, she also enjoyed traveling, especially on Canadian and Alaskan cruises.

Bev was preceded in death by her husband Don and brother Wendell V. Hansen.

Survivors include her son Randy Lee (Deb) Weitzenkamp of Nebraska City; daughter Ann Marie Harding of Prairie Village, Kansas; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Lorna Faye (Dennis) Knudsen of Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ludvigsen Mortuary of Fremont was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.