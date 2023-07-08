Fremont-area diners soon will be able to enjoy the outdoors at two of the city’s newest and increasingly popular restaurants.

The owners of Black Label Premium Burgers & Shakes on Bell Street and Semo Pasta+Wine on Main Street have applied for an expanded liquor license area where alcohol can be served and sold.

Both restaurants plan to add outdoor patio spaces to their existing locations.

The two applications are scheduled to be possibly voted on by the Fremont City Council during the council’s July 11 meeting. Both items are included in the consent agenda, which is a group of items voted on as one by the council and usually does not include discussion.

Jason Korman, co-owner of Black Label with his wife, Laurel, said if the city council does approve his request, the restaurant at 1755 N. Bell St. will have the new outdoor patio open — he hopes — before the start of John C. Fremont Days on July 14.

“(We did it) so we would have outdoor seating for people to sit outside when it is nice out,” Jason said in a telephone interview on Friday. “It is something we’ve talked about for a while. I have the fence up. We are just waiting for the city to approve the square footage to my liquor license. We are trying to have it open before John C. Fremont Days.”

The new patio is listed as being 15-feet by 65-feet and will be enclosed by fencing and shielded from traffic by potted plants, Korman noted.

Black Label has served locals since it opened earlier in 2023, with menu of local favorites including salads, burgers, French fries, pizzas and a full selection of beers, wine and alcohol.

Korman said he and his wife Laurel are planning between six- and eight four-person tables in the space as well as an area with corn hole boards for guests to toss some bags.

“We will have six to eight tables of four (seating) 24 to 30 people. We’ll have corn hole out there for people who want to play a game. There will be planters and other things,” he noted.

In the Main Street district, Semo Pasta+Wine also has requested to add an outdoor patio area where the restaurant’s staff can serve alcohol to customers.

Chef Drew Statz, a co-founder and co-owner with his wife, Michelle, of Semo Pasta+Wine at 414 N. Main St., said he and others affiliated with the restaurant requested permission for a 10-feet by 20-feet dining space immediately in front of the new eatery that has served customers with unique wines, freshly made pastas and local vegetables and meats.

“Before the nice months end, we want to put a few tables out there so folks can enjoy the outdoors. Main Street is beautiful, and I would argue our stretch of Main Street is possibly the nicest with all the fresh flowers out front,” Statz said. “If I was out on a nice night, I would love to sit outside and eat and have a nice cold bottle of wine.”

Statz said he and others at the eatery are still examining how many people could possibly be seated in the 10-foot by 20-foot restaurant front space.

“We would love to squeeze two four (person) tables, but if it is too tight, we’ll make it two intimate two (person) tables,” he added.

Statz said business has been great since the eatery opened in May, and on July 26, will host the restaurant’s initial wine- and food-pairing special dinner.

“I’m still overwhelmed by all the support from Fremont. There is no other place we’d rather be,” Statz added.