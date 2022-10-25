Blair Horner: Fremont City Council Ward 2 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I was born and raised in Brooksville, Florida. My wife and I have lived in Fremont since February 2015.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I’ve been married to my wife Jody for 31 years. We have two children, Anna and Sam. Anna lives here is Fremont and has blessed us with two grandchildren. Sam lives in Wichita, Kansas. We have two French Bulldogs, Joe and Jillie.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Licensed realtor at Don Peterson and Associates.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I have a very positive outlook for Fremont. The city has so much potential and I want to be a part of the decision making process that helps shape this city’s future.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Fremont Kiwanis Club immediate past president; Fremont Creative Collective secretary; Rebuilding Together board member; Fremont Housing Authority commissioner.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My leadership style is open and inclusive and I have a track record as an innovative thinker and a consensus builder. City council needs more consensus builders in order to move important initiatives forward. Often times meetings get bogged down in discussions over minor details. I call this “majoring in the minors.” This creates inefficiency and delays critical decisions, which can lead to extra costs. I will stay focused on fiduciary oversight of the city’s finances and budget, long range plans to ensure our city is safe and livable, supporting the mayor and other resources in attracting investment dollars to our city, supporting local initiatives that lead to the betterment of our city, and serving as a link between the citizenry, especially those is Ward 2, and the city government. I am a positive, future oriented leader and I am passionate about community service.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Roads and houses. I will work with city leaders to develop improved methods for ensuring our city streets are repaired in a timely fashion. This could mean allocating more funds for street repair. And something as simple as a repair/maintenance list with accountability for following through could lead to improved road maintenance. I will also seek out and advocate for solutions to affordable housing. Other communities such as Wichita, Kansas, have unique approaches to financing new residential developments. Wichita issues Munis to finance the infrastructure for new residential developments. They then cover the cost for this through a special assessment against property owners in the development. This is but one example. There are other approaches. Fremont should look at and for creative solutions to help develop our own solution(s) for these important issues. Any approach we take must be tailored to Fremont and must be transparent.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Figuring out the affordable housing issue. Fremont, like most other cities, has recently experienced an increase in home prices. This makes it harder to own a home. I want to see city leaders focused on finding ways to make it easier for more people to own. Home ownership continues to be one of the best ways to build and preserve wealth. For example, in four out of the last six recessions homes continued to increase increase in value. In one of those six recessions homes only devalued by roughly 1.5% followed by a quick post-recession recovery. The one recession where home values fell significantly, the cause of that recession was the housing market. And housing has recovered from even that. Therefore, to help Fremonters build wealth we should try to help them own a home. So, this should be one of our top priorities.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Days-long canoe trips in the Everglades is at the top of my list.