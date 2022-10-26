Brad Yerger: Fremont City Council Ward 4 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: Fremont—lifelong resident, FPS, FHS and Midland graduate.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Married 43 years, five children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one four-legged canine.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Retired

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I originally ran, and am running for re-election, in order to be a voice for the people and to be an advocate in protecting their health, safety and welfare. I recognized there was a need for citizens to get involved in city leadership, and in governance in order to accomplish that. It seemed clear then, and now, that in order to affect positive change as a public servant, the work would require eliciting truth, effecting transparency, establishing trust, embracing transition and executing transformation in governance. I also observed there was a need to ensure fairness across an ever-changing demographic when dealing with, and balancing, individual citizen rights and needs with business opportunities and development. Moreover, there was a real need to demonstrate and affect proper project prioritization and fiscal responsibility in spending and taxation in achieving the city’s goals.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have served on multiple church leadership boards, four years as a city council—Ward 4 representative from 2019 -2022; eight years local Fremont church treasurer.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I spent 46 years in corporate finance, budgets, cost accounting, regulatory accounting and strategic planning as well as four years (2019—2022) as a committed, proactive and accountable city council Ward 4 representative.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: (1) Public safety.

(2) Project prioritization/fiscal responsibility in spending and taxation.

Provisioning public safety requires adequate police, fire, EMS and dispatch personnel, equipment and facilities; proper location(s) and balancing the cost and funding required to achieve success and public well-being. This is a high priority.

Project prioritization/fiscal responsibility in spending and taxation requires listening to the public and understanding and matching the needs and resources for things such as street rehab, storm water drainage, economic growth, support of small businesses startups, as well as downtown/retail corridor revitalization. Appropriate use of state, federal and local resources and taxes provide the means. But, due diligence is needed to get priorities right. This requires engaging and facilitating public input and effecting transparency before, and the robust debate and information sharing needed in decision making.

To achieve these, and other key objectives, research and discussion must occur so that informed decisions can be made. Effective leadership demands adequate meeting preparation and constructive interactive dialogue and debate in order to deliver sound fiscal policy, prudent taxation/spending, and reasoned strategic direction for the city. This can be arduous at times, but it’s often necessary to achieve the best results for the community.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Transparent and interactive communication in governance is paramount in understanding what the people’s priorities are. And sharing the governing body’s vision for the city, as well informing the public about the available resources to blend both is critical to getting things done. Effective communication helps the governing leadership obtain, and build citizen trust, excitement and backing for moving the community forward in implementing its vision as it works its way through an ever-changing demographic and economic climate.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: My wife and I raced Corvettes in low speed autocrosses and high speed road courses across the Midwest, South and South East United States for 17 years, often at triple digit speeds over 175 miles per hour, which most drivers will never experience in their lifetime.