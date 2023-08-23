A celebration of life service for Braven Grey Boschult, 15 months, was held Aug. 21, 2023, at Hope Evangelical Free Church in Onawa, Iowa. Braven Grey was taken home to be with Jesus on August 14, 2023.

Braven Grey was born on May 28, 2022, at 10:26 p.m. to Jesse and Josi Boschult. He weighed 7 lbs 12 oz. and was 21 inches long.

Family members said Braven was so full of love and smiles throughout his whole short-lived life. He was always smiling at people and running around so happy! He also loved when his daddy would be listening to Christian music while in the shower and could always be found dancing!

Braven loved spending time with his mommy especially when he was nursing. He also loved playing with his older brother and sister and could always be found on the trampoline with them. He also loved riding on his corn popper and you could find him cruising around on his fire truck!

He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa Ron Boschult and Rickey Hawkes.

Braven is survived by his parents, siblings Kyrie and Mercy Boschult; grandparents Curt Boschult, Erin and Marta Ross, Kim Yunker; great-grandparents Ray and Julie Metcalf, Maurice Boschult and Barry and Rita Pitzer.

Memorials are suggested to Light of the World Gospel Ministries in Walthill.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.