BREAKING: Fremont fire officials respond to blaze inside ADM

Officials from the Fremont Fire Department responded to an unknown internal fire at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, to the ADM grain facility in downtown Fremont.

Several Fremont fire engines, supported by officers from the Fremont Police Department, frantically searched the exterior of the facility before being told by an unnamed ADM employee that the fire was on an upper level of one of the many towers at the site.

The fire has caused a temporary stoppage of Union-Pacific railroad traffic into the downtown tracks near the ADM facility. As of 8:02 p.m., the train flow was still on hold.

At 7:20 p.m., Fremont fire officials on the side at ADM requested mutual aid with one fire engine and at least four firefighters from the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

At 7:07 p.m., Friday, fire officials also requested assistance from the county 911 dispatch center to have electrical power to the facility turned off to assist with fighting the blaze.

Speaking to the Fremont Tribune, the unnamed employee said no one had been injured and he was unsure what had caused the fire, other than stating it was not caused by the grain processing work done at the plant.

The blaze is the fourth to strike the grain facility since 2019, and the second fire at the site since December, when a grain bin erupted in flames. There were also grain bin fires in February 2022 and August 2019 at the North Broad Street facility.

The facility is owned by Archer Daniels Midland, a large Chicago-based agriculture company that according to its website transforms, “crops into products that serve vital need,” and converts, “oilseeds, corn, wheat and cocoa into products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses.”