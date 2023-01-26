BREAKING: Student found with gun at Fremont school

Editor's Note: This article will be updated as The Fremont Tribune gathers more information on the incident. Check back for updates throughout Thursday.

Fremont police were called to Miliken Park Elementary School Thursday morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun.

According to press releases from both the Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department, there were no injuries and no threats were made with the firearm. Officials from both entities said the student did not realize they had brought a real handgun to the school.

Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said in a press release that at 8:19 a.m., “officers responded to Milliken Park Elementary School in reference to a juvenile student bringing a firearm to school.”

“Officers arrived and had contact with school officials and the student. No direct threat was made towards any student or staff,” Bottorff said in the press release. “An investigation revealed the complaint to be valid and there was no ongoing threat to those in the school or general public. The investigation is continuing.”

Hope Pierce, a spokesperson for the Fremont Public Schools, stated in the press release the firearm was found in the possession of a student at Milliken Park Elementary and all district protocols were followed, which resulted in a quick response by law enforcement officials.

In the district press statement, Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl assured the community, students, district staff and parents that there were no injuries and all staff and students are safe following the police response.

“Police were immediately called, responded and were in control of the situation. The initial investigation has revealed the student believed the gun to be a toy and brought it to school to show others. No staff or students were threatened or harmed,” Dahl explained in the press release. “Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident. The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”

Pierce stated district officials sent a “communication” to parents which, “encouraged them to reinforce the following points with their student: schools are a safe place; teachers and staff help keep students safe; “If you see something, say something! If you know something, tell someone!”

“Fremont Public Schools takes all situations seriously, student and staff safety is our top priority,” Dahl said in the release.