For the second straight year, a public hearing over budgets will be held Sept. 21. It is set for 6 p.m. in the district courtroom at the courthouse.

Known as a 644 hearing, the meeting became necessary under the provision of a recent law, LB644.

If spending by a city, county or school board exceeds the allowable growth rate, the county must hold a joint public hearing required by the law passed in 2021.

LB644, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, requires counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to participate in a joint public hearing and pass a resolution or ordinance before increasing their property tax request by more than an allowable growth percentage.

The bill requires counties to notify affected taxpayers of the hearing by postcard, the cost of which will be shared by the political subdivisions seeking to increase their property tax requests.

The hearing, which must be held on or after Sept. 17 and before Sept. 29, must be open to public testimony. Its agenda may include only the proposed property tax request increase.

The county is responsible for organizing the hearing and sending out the postcards, whether the county’s tax request requires its participation in a joint hearing.

The joint hearing so far includes only the cities of Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons.

The City of Tekamah will be asking for nearly $1 million in property taxes from its patrons.

The city is planning an operating budget of $4.1 million, down more than half a million dollars from 2022. Unlike last year, most of the tax receipts the city collects will be funneled into the General Fund. Although exact figures are not yet available, the city expects to ask for $521,716 to fund its operations. Another $436,974 will be sought to make payments against its bonded indebtedness.

Preliminary budget figures show most of the spending coming under a collection that includes the library, the museum, the auditorium the parks and the pool. Total spending among the group is projected at $829,657, but more than 36 percent of the total, $304,722, goes to pay off bonds and another $65,000 is earmarked for capital improvements at the library.

The street department plans to spend $813,903. Figures show $160,000 of capital improvements, up $20,000 from last year. The department also shows $88,000 in debt service funding.

Initial projections show the police budget at $592,120. It’s projected operating expenses of $575,200 is the highest in the city. The street department is second at $565,800.

As an enterprise fund, the water department operates without any tax revenue. It’s funding comes from user fees, grants and other sources. It’s operating expenses are price-tagged at $460,450. The department is targeting $164,000 of capital improvements, another $311,000 of other capital expenditures and $116,436 in debt service payments for a total of $1.05 million.

Helping fund the budget, property values in the city have jumped 22 percent over last year, from $94,848,836 to $115,936,873. The increase in value is leading to a 9 percent decrease in the tax rate from 90.6962 cents per $100 of valuation to 82.6907 cents.

But less spending and a lower rate doesn’t mean a lower tax bill. A year ago, the owner of $100,000 worth of property in the city paid $906.96 to help pay for city services. This year, the same property—on the average—is now worth $122,000 although valuation increases of over 40 percent are not uncommon in the city. The $122,000 worth of property will generate $1,008.82 for city coffers, an increase of just over $100.

Tekamah City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget during its Sept. 14 meeting. The budget is expected to be adopted later in the month.

Under LB 644, budgets must be sent to the state by Sept. 30.

Elsewhere in the county, the City of Oakland is planning to ask for 560,838.36 in property tax receipts. Lyons will ask its property owners for $ 337,800.56.

The county board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its