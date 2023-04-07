The 2023 Fremont Bull Riding Classic was “great,” event organizers said on Thursday.

Both nights of the two-day event were jam-packed with spectators enjoying the bull riding, mutton busting for kids and a double night of country rock ‘n’ roll tunes with dancing and boot scootin’ to boot.

Jahn Grandstaff, president of the Christensen Field Improvement Task Force, said he and other Bull Riding Classic organizers are still tabulating attendance numbers and revenue figures, but noted that, “by the rough numbers, we did a lot better than in 2022.”

The Fremont Bull Riding Classic was hosted on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, at the indoor arena at Christensen Field. Grandstaff explained that 100% of the revenue made from the two-night event is recycled back into improvements, upgrades and repairs to anything or any building inside the vast complex.

“One hundred percent of the revenue goes back to the facility to make it better,” he noted.

A long list of “to-do” projects are being proposed, finalized and theorized, he added, but nothing is public yet.

As for the two-night event, Grandstaff said initial reports and feedback from attendees and what organizers witnessed have reaffirmed how successful the event was.

“We had a super turnout on both nights. We had a great show, great livestock from Rodeo Rose Productions. It went really, really well,” Grandstaff said. “Kyle Sayler and the Whiskey River Band were both new bands to this event, I was really excited. The crowd was really into it and the dances both went well. The mutton busting was very lively and sold out both nights.”

As expected with a bull riding event, there were some injuries to bull riders, Grandstaff confirmed. However, none of the bull riders who were injured required an over-night stay in a hospital and all are recovering he added.

“Unfortunately, that is part of the sport,” Grandstaff added. “We are happy they are all OK and were treated and released with minor injuries.”

Overall, Grandstaff said he and the other nine members of the task force are happy with the outcome.

“I think we are going to exceed last year by a fair amount,” he said. “It went very smoothly this year.”