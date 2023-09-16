The main goal of Fremont-based RVR Bank is to “build long-term relationships” with customers and the community. That mission, said RVR Bank CEO and President Chuck Johannsen is going well as the company expands its regional footprint and moves into the future with a new name and rebranding campaign.

RVR Bank became the new name on June 1 of the familiar bank many had known as the former First State Bank. Now, all six branch locations, associated websites and apps and any sponsored teams or community organizations bear the moniker RVR Bank.

Johannsen said the move has been a wild success and reaffirms the bank’s commitment to community and customers.

“We have a board that are local business people and they have always had the same outlook: that we need to be supporting the people who support us. That is not something new, we have been doing this for years. Our plans are to continue to do that, and to continue to provide support into our new markets,” Johannsen said.

Johannsen and RVR Bank marketing manager and sales director Cindy Slykhuis sat down with the Tribune for a telephone interview for the Tribune’s Fall Businesses to know special section.

Slykhuis said reinvesting money back into the communities RVR Bank serves is a critical mission for the bank’s 80 full-time staff as well as the board and all others associated with the bank.

“We really do make it a point to give our time to the community. We go out at various times of the year for community projects. One of the things we did in June was a week of service. Pretty much every morning and every afternoon, we were out in our three communities doing service projects,” Slykhuis said. “We put in a couple of hundred hours of service in Fremont, Arlington and Blair in that one week. There are also things like Leadership Fremont, the Fremont Youth Academy and now, Leadership Midland.”

“Those are all leadership programs sponsored through the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. And while we underwrite those programs, we also give our employees the time to help coordinate them, to help plan the days, to do all of that,” Slykhuis added. “We are particularly proud of the Chamber, and you can’t do that without being partners. We don’t just write checks, we also give our time and help, which is crucial.”

RVR Bank also engages in a robust community youth banking education program, in which students at Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School all get to learn about how to manage money, finances and the ins and outs of financial literacy.

That element of teaching the next generation of Fremonters and Dodge County residents about money matters is an example of the community vision the bank’s founders saw many decades ago, Johannsen said.

“We were chartered in 1956, but I would say our bank became what it is today in vision and values and who we are when a group of shareholders created the company we are today back in 1987. That is what has propelled us forward, having the core group of shareholders who had a vision of the bank and how it could serve the community. That is the catalyst of what we have today with RVR Bank,” Johannsen added.

Slykhuis said RVR bank also provides all the services and technology of big, urban-centered banks while maintaining a small-town feel and relationships that are cozy and matter.

“I think sometimes there is the perception that if you are a local bank or a community bank, you don’t have the full suite of products that a Wall Street bank might have. That is just not true. We have all of the technology. We’ve got the products you need,” Slykhuis said. “What we bring to the table is the relationships. You get to know your banker here. We tend to stick around. You see those same faces day after day, year after year. We also reinvest in the community. If you want to work with a bank that is going to be there to sponsor your son’s or daughter’s team, this is the bank you want to be with. When it comes to RVR, we are really strong in working with small businesses. That is a niche for us. If you need someone to walk alongside you for, say, starting a business, growing a business or passing that business onto a next generation … we are really good at that.”

Name change, rebrand was official on June 1

RVR Bank became the new name of the group of banks in June, when officials with First State Bank & Trust officially changed the name and launched a new brand identity on Thursday, June 1. A joyful and uplifting celebration event was hosted that day inside the bank’s 23rd Street facility as more than 120 cheering local residents and bank staffers watched, ate appetizers and treats and socialized.

Now known as RVR Bank, the associated business First State Financial Services also had its name changed to RVR Wealth.

The name-changing announcement event was coordinated in collaboration with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted its weekly coffee event at the bank offices at 1005 E. 23rd St.

As the dozens of attendees filed into the building for the event, a newly constructed RVR Bank sign on the side of the building greeted folks, while inside, bank employees donned bright blue RVR Bank T-shirts. Coffee and doughnuts were served and commemorative blue and white popcorn bags were given out.

In an Aug. 29 interview, Johannsen and Slykhuis said the new name and brand has been well-received and had a positive impact in the three-plus months it has been official.

“I would say, so far, so good. It is one of those things where we put it out there and overwhelmingly, it has been good,” Slykhuis said. “It has been a good move and think people can resonate with the 'Relationships, Values, Results' moniker and we are excited to have a name that is all ours.”

Johannsen agreed and also noted that the new name of RVR Bank came about after much thought and deep analysis and market research. He said company leaders, staff, investors and customers have been thrilled with the new moniker, while maintaining the same mission of serving all the communities that RVR Bank is located in.

“With the acquisition of Two Rivers Bank over in Blair and Arlington, it was a situation where we were operating under two different names. So this process was one that we talked about even before we acquired Two Rivers,” Johannsen said. “We really wanted to take the time to research our market and then also research the new market and do some surveys and really hone in on who we are and what we believe we are. Throughout the whole process, we found this new name really resonated to what we what we want to do in this community and all our communities. It was a great exercise and I think, so far, we feel very, very pleased with the outcomes.”

Slykhuis also noted that there are many banks that share the name “First State Bank,” and having a more individualized name such as RVR Bank was a great way to differentiate RVR Bank from others with the same name.

“There are a lot of First State Banks out there and a lot of people don’t know that we are not all connected. I think there was a First State Bank in Western Nebraska that also changed its name the week we did,” Slykhuis explained. “There were probably seven different First State Banks in Nebraska, and there are probably 100 of them in the country and are not connected. You take a branch network and multiply that by all the locations, and you have hundreds if not thousands of different First State Bank locations and they are not connected.

"It is nice to have something that is just ours. People also know that if they are banking with RVR Bank, they are banking with RVR Bank. They don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh, are we calling the right place. Did we download the right app,’” Slykhuis added.

New name, same values and services

Despite the name change, Johannsen said the mission of RVR Bank is the same as is has been since the initial bank was founded in 1956 and the 80 full-time staffers are just as dedicated to clients and community as they have always been.

“I would say our goals have not necessarily changed. The new name has allowed us to provide some new services that we want to accomplish in our market. We want to make sure we are serving our clients like we have in the past, but we’re specifically wanting to hone in on those three items we talked about,” Johannsen added. “We want to build trust, we want to build long-term relationships through obviously our expertise and all the different services we have. And, then, obviously what people want — that personalized financial solution. That is what our mission is, to provide those kinds of outcomes for our clients.”

“We are a community bank. We are community focused. We want to be a leader in the community and we want to provide the types of services our community wants and expects,” Johannsen added. “A primary focus of us also sponsorships, supporting our community … we are only as good and strong as our community is. Over the years, we have always been at the forefront of providing dollars for our local to support our teams, our schools, our churches and our nonprofits. We just feel like that is who we are.”