There is still time to see Burt County Museum’s summer display of historic photos in the East House on the museum campus. The photos, ranging from Native Americans, cowboys, settlers, military, Neihardt, early Omaha and early Decatur, were given to the museum by Tekamah’s Rick Stout. None were taken by him, but he duplicated and developed each and every one of them.

As a youngster, Stout owned a couple of Brownie cameras. His interest in photography piqued while in the Navy working with the catapult crew on an aircraft carrier. When he saw a photographer on the ship wearing a clean uniform, he thought, “That’s the job for me. I attended a photography school in Pensacola, Fla. It was the longest-running school in the Navy and it was wintertime. I enjoyed it.”

He became a photographer on the aircraft carrier “USS Independence.” The CPO assigned him the duty of camera repairman and Stout constantly repaired and tested them. He also had security clearance to work with Navy Intelligence. The lab was cleared and doors locked until his task was finished.

He took photos with a movie camera on deck as a plane was taking off. He and another photographer ducked when the planes went over and caught them on film as they left the deck. For planes coming in, the men used a TV camera that was on an island structure similar to a crow’s nest. “We would zoom in on the plane number, which was used to teach the pilots to improve. You could not be on the flight deck if you were not being paid for hazardous duty,” said Stout.

At times he was an aerial photographer on a helicopter where, at sea, he photographed Russian destroyers. It was unnerving to look down over a Soviet destroyer’s guns. Stout became his division’s damage control petty officer. “I was a firefighter EMT-- a nozzle man," he said. "All sailors are firefighters. You attacked it. There was nowhere else to go but the ocean and be shark bait.”

Before going out of the Navy, Stout was put into ‘Project Transition’ and the Navy paid him to work with a master photographer. Stout said he worked with several very talented masters. He then made an early living by photographing school kids for Genelli Studios of Sioux City.

Working for Midwest Photo Co.

After his children were grown, Stout began working at Midwest Photo Co. in Omaha. He printed photos from glass negatives and also would make copies of photos from originals. He duplicated many photos for museums across the nation.

The first thing he would do is put the original photo under a light with a magnifying glass and clean off every bit of dust. Negatives had to be spotless. Plastic or acetate negatives may warp, glass negatives do not. Glass negatives were so very sharp. It is impressive that photography 150 years ago can be better than some today.

Next, he put the negative in an enlarger or reducer and projected it down onto the paper.

“This is where the art comes,” says Stout. “The aperture on the lens is turned to make it brighter or darker. It has F/stops on it, just like a camera. After you do a few thousand, you can turn the lens and pretty much have it. It comes from practice and experience ... not easily taught.”

Processing in the past was done by hand. Later, a machine was used. Exposed paper was loaded onto rollers at one end and it came out the other side dried and processed.

The Hypo -- the chemical that washes the unexposed silver out of the print and makes it permanent, also called highlights -- needed to be the correct strength. The photo then goes through a wash tank, where the Hypo is removed. If not washed out properly the prints would turn yellow. The photo is then sent through a huge blow dryer.

In the finishing room, photos were judged under a bank of lights that were 56-degree Kelvin (like sunlight).

All of the photos in the display are black and white images Stout duplicated for Midwest Photo Co. in Omaha. Some were made from glass negatives and others from original photographs. Museums and other clients received the best copies. The photos on display are seconds and were destined for the trash. When Midwest Photo Co. closed, some of Stouts remaining seconds were offered to him. He gifted many to the Burt County Museum for teaching tools.

Burt County Museum, at 319 No. 13th St., Tekamah, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The photos are on display through Saturday, Sept. 16.