After several weeks of number-crunching on the expenses side of the ledger, the people preparing budgets for area subdivisions last week got some revenue numbers to work with.

On Aug. 18, Burt County Assessor Katie Hart released official valuation figures. As expected, the total valuation in Burt County grew past $2 billion. Hart’s figures show the total taxable value of all real and personal property in the county at $2.175 billion, an increase of over $381 million. The 21.24 percent climb in values could reap $952,734 in new money should the county board decide to approve a tax rate of 25 cents per $100 of valuation. The tax rate approved last year was 24.5362 cents.

Increases landed in every township in the county.

On June 1, notices of taxable valuation increases were mailed to nearly all of the 7,000 property owners in Burt County. Hart said then that every class of property, from building lots to the most expensive homes, all saw increases.

“Maybe not every parcel went up by the same percentage,” she said, “but they all went up.”

She said record-high sale prices are driving the valuation increases. Although costs for building materials also figure into the equation, the biggest chunk of a valuation change is based on sales of comparable property. A variety of condition codes are in place to determine equitable comparisons. They include things like finished basements or upgraded kitchens or bathrooms.

She also said the county saw enough sales for her office to be able to assign equitable values.

The City of Oakland saw the highest percentage increase in the county at 49.66 percent. Values in Oakland climbed by $26.6 million from $53,484,328 to $80,042,684.

The rest of the towns in the county are up by at least 24 percent.

Decatur, for example, saw its total valuation increase by $7.89 million to $29,448,691, a 36.62 percent increase.

Lyons saw its total value increase by 33.5 percent, going up $11.84 million to $47,200,303.

The increase in Tekamah is close to the amount seen in Oakland, but a higher starting position means a smaller percentage increase. Total values in Tekamah went up $26.1 million to $115,936,873, an increase of 29 percent.

Craig saw the smallest increase, both in value and percentage. Total values in the village increased by $1.25 million, up to $6,374,256, a 24.33 percent increase.

The largest school district in the county, Tekamah-Herman, also saw the largest valuation increase of any of the county’s three main school districts. District No. 1 saw its values climb 22.6 percent in Burt County from $730,880,514 a year ago to $896,033,744 this year. The district also has a significant amount of property in Washington County. Valuation figures from the Washington County Assessor’s Office show values there climbing over $31 million from $153,179,932 to $184,578,917, an increase of 20.5 percent. The district’s total value between the two counties is pushed over $1 billion to $1,080612,661.

District No. 20, Lyons-Decatur, saw its valuation climb $122,939,853, up 27.12 percent from $453,168,952 to $576,108,805.

The Oakland-Craig school district saw only a 15.52 percent increase, worth $80 million, moving from $515,616,362 to $595,656,180.

Taxable valuation is only half of the property tax equation. Property tax is figured by multiplying one percent of the value by the local tax rate.

In dollars and cents it means the owner of a home in Tekamah valued at $100,000 a year ago now, on average, sees that home valued at $129,000. A year ago, Tekamah residents paid a composite tax rate of 90.6962 cents per $100 of valuation for a tax bill of $906.92. If the tax rate in the pending budget stays the same, the same property’s tax bill to support city services and pay its bonded debt increases to 1,169.98.

Political subdivisions are expected to approve their budgets in the coming weeks. Any jurisdiction whose spending exceeds allowable growth rates must participate in a joint public hearing required by a state law passed in 2021.

LB644, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, requires counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to participate in a joint public hearing and pass a resolution or ordinance before increasing their property tax request by more than an allowable growth percentage.

The bill requires counties to notify affected taxpayers of the hearing by postcard, the cost of which will be shared by the political subdivisions seeking to increase their property tax requests.

The hearing, which this year must be held on or after Sept. 14 and before Sept. 24, must be open to public testimony. Its agenda may include only the proposed property tax request increase.

The county is responsible for organizing the hearing and sending out the postcards, whether the county’s tax request requires its participation in a joint hearing.