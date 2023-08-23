While the start of a new school year went off without a hitch on Thursday, there may be plenty of hitches for new superintendent Brad Kjar to figure out before a new budget is approved next month.

Among them is what new school financing rules mean for the school district and what happens if those rules change again in two years.

Among the bigger changes is the amount of aid the district will receive from the state.

Kjar told the school’s Board of Education Aug. 14 that during the 2022-23 school year, Tekamah-Herman received $65,840 from the state “in sales tax receipts that belonged to us anyway. That was our state aid.”

Under new school finance rules passed by the Nebraska Legislature this spring, every school district is scheduled to receive $1,500 per student in what is called foundational aid. For Tekamah-Herman, that means an influx of $842,000.

Further, the state is promising an increase to 80 percent of costs for special education reimbursements. Previously the reimbursement rate was closer to 40 percent after several years of slight reductions by the Legislature. He said there is no way to accurately estimate special education costs from one year to the next because the addition of one student could increase costs by upward of $150,000 depending on the type and level of services needed to educate that student.

He said state Department of Education officials are recommending schools take their current special education reimbursement amount and double it while figuring revenue for the coming year. For Tekamah-Herman, that will be an increase of roughly $380,000.

Kjar said the new funding sources are expected to be in place for two years, “but after that, it’s anybody’s guess.”

He said school finance experts he’s spoken to do not believe the expected state spending level is sustainable. Additionally, some of the state’s larger school districts, who lose money because of the new plan, may decide to sue the state over the lost revenue.

But while the new law increases the level of state funding for many schools, it also limits how much school districts can take from their patrons in property taxes.

“This has never been done before,” Kjar said. The state already places a cap on what we can spend, but this is different. It’s how much we can tax for the general fund and building fund combined.”

Last year, the combined tax asking for those two funds was just over $7.7 million. This year, through the complex formula state education officials use to determine a taxing limit, the district can only ask for $6.77 million. Kjar said the board can authorize an additional six percent over that amount with a 70 percent vote of the board. Anything over that amount must be approved by a vote of the people. Kjar said there will be districts seeking public approval for the additional taxing authority, “but I don’t think we’re one of them.”

He said NDE is recommending every school district approve the six percent increase over concerns that the law may change again in two years, the next time the Legislature’ sets the state’s budget.

That’s his recommendation, too.

“If we don’t, and the foundation aid and the SPED funding go away in two years and we have to increase our asking dramatically, then everybody’s mad,” he said. “If valuations go up and the board drop’s the levy, what happens with the governor’s plan then?”

He said he will propose a budget that shows a tax asking similar to last year, perhaps slightly higher. The increase is based on the current inflationary environment. Not doing so, he said, puts the district in a difficult financial position moving forward.

“We’ll spend more this year than we did last year, I know that already,” he said. “Even if we pull the strings as tight as possible, we won’t spend less in this environment.”

The biggest piece of the budget puzzle is property valuation. Property taxes are figured by dividing the valuation by 100 and multiplying that figure by the tax rate. Burt County is expecting a sizeable increase in valuation, but official figures aren’t required to be released until Aug. 20.

Kjar said the joint public hearing for taxing bodies that exceed the allowable growth rate set by the state must be held between Sept. 14 and Sept. 24.

Although the district was required to participate in such a meeting last year, the first year the meetings were held, he doesn’t expect that to happen this year.

“The only way we’d qualify is if we had to go to a vote of the people,” he said. “Even if you approves the six percent, we still don’t qualify.”

Budgets must be submitted to the state auditor’s office by Sept. 30.

Kjar said he expects to hold the district’s annual budget public hearing during the last week of September, but a certain date was not set last week.