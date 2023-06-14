Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg says he is lucky.

He only has rope burns on his hand and fingers after the suspect in a high-speed chase — through two counties on Monday — almost ran him over as she allegedly tried to evade a spike strip he had deployed.

Lichtenberg said he was attending a training seminar in Blair Monday afternoon and, when driving home from Washington County, became aware of the high-speed pursuit. The suspect was Itsamar S. Ramirez, 28, a career criminal from Lincoln, who had allegedly evaded officials from the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

After the pursuit was called off for a third time, Lichtenberg explained, the suspect was spotted by Wahoo Chief of Police Joe Baulder.

“The Wahoo police chief actually saw the vehicle at a convenience store in Wahoo, notified us over the radio that he had seen the suspect. He followed it normal driving out of Wahoo and basically kept us updated where it was,” Lichtenberg said. “One of our deputies got in behind (the Wahoo police chief) and they continued northbound on Highway 109. There wasn’t much traffic, so the deputy contacted me and asked if he could deploy the spike strip.”

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has a detailed policy on pursuit of criminal suspects, a document and procedure that is required under Nebraska state law.

Lichtenberg said he then authorized the spike strip deployment. He stopped and began to set up his own spike strip on Nebraska Highway 109.

“I was actually coming back from training in Blair. I was up in the northern part of the county on Highway 109, and I said, ‘go ahead, let’s see what happens,’ and if she starts to run on him, I could start to set up and deploy spikes,” the sheriff explained.

That’s when, Lichtenberg said, the suspect was seen driving toward him. As the driver noticed the spike strip being set up by the sheriff, she allegedly drove off the road to evade the device, Lichtenberg added.

That maneuver almost caused Lichtenberg to be hit, an incident that emergency dispatchers frantically described over public radio channels for other law enforcement and listeners.

“That would’ve been me,” Lichtenberg said of the dispatcher’s descriptions of an officer almost being hit by the suspect.

“She basically had gone down into the ditch to avoid the spikes, and I was parked on a field-drive road. I continued to try to pull the spikes across the road into a ditch area so I could get her spiked,” he said. “In doing that, she came right at me.

“It was fairly close. The spike strip’s rope actually caught her vehicle and ripped out of my hand, so I have a small, a little bit of injury to my one hand from the rope on the spike strips.”

The spike strips used by Saunders County have a length of rope for a handle on each end of the spiked areas which deputies use to extend the spiked portion of the device across the roadway.

“I was holding onto the rope end of it. Our (spike strips) kind of accordion out, but there is a rope we use to pull the strip in the front of the vehicle. It is basically a rope burn on my hand and then a burn down in pretty deep on my one finger.”

Lichtenberg said he does not believe Ramirez wanted to run him over, but it was a frightening experience in hindsight.

“I don’t think she was intentionally trying to drive over me. But, she was definitely driving in a reckless manner disregarding the safety of others,” he said.

Lichtenberg said while he has deployed spike strips in the past and been near vehicles, he’d “Probably not been this close to being hit.

“Had I tripped or something, I’m not sure if she would have run me over or what,” he said.

Ramirez was alleged to briefly resist arrest following her vehicle crashing into a ditch, but was taken into custody and transported to a local medical facility before being released, arrested and then booked into the Saunders County Jail on a $250,000 or 10% bond.