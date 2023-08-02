I’m ready for the heat to go away. I don’t like it but can deal with it. So many of you can not deal with it. Please stay in where it its cool. If you need to get out call someone to help you or wait if possible for when it cools off. This humidity is crazy. It’s like being on the gulf coast. If you need a meal delivered call me. Don’t be afraid to ask. We are here to help.

Thank you to Patty Hancock for bringing fresh cut flowers in all the time to put on the desk. They always look so pretty. It brighten up the place.

We have been getting some fresh produce into the center and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us here, thank you for this. Everyone loves it.

Take care and have a great week!

Memorials

Harry and Diane Zimmerman, Golden Spring Farm Inc., Ray & Gloria Shumake gave in memory of Bob Anderson.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.