Hi everyone, hope you are all doing well.

We have a new handicap ramp in front of the south door now and the old one has also been repaired. We have needed this for a long time. Thanks to Matt and his guys for doing this for us. You may want to drive around the building. It will be easier to stop in front of the south door without backing up. It will be easier for everyone walking up to the door. Glad to have it done.

We are still working on a plan to try and slow the water coming down off of the hill so we don’t get flooded again. It’s a long process for sure on this one.

We have been getting more fresh produce into the center again and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us, here is a huge thank you for sharing your produce with us. Tomatoes are coming in a lot now. So good!

We are seeing new faces coming in to check the center out. We hope to see more. It’s a great place to come in and enjoy yourself. We like to have fun around here. And don’t tell me you are not old enough. I know better!!

I will be on vacation the week of August 21. Judy Magill, Linda Schnell and Sue Langley will be filling in for me. Be nice to them, I will want more time off and we want to keep them happy so they will come back again. Thanks ladies so much for setting me free for a week!!!

Take care and have a great week!

Memorials

Donna Mock gave in memory of Bob Anderson

Ray and Gloria Shumake gave in memory of John Hardy.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.