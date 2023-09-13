Hi everyone, hope you are all doing well.

I sure like when it cools off some. It’s much easier to get things done outside. We had another good month for August, we served 1,032 meals. Wednesdays are the big days. Thanks to all of you for coming in. You’re the ones that keep us going around here.

Starting September 18, Kiley Connealy, OTR/L, will be having an exercise class. It will be every Monday at 1 p.m., except for birthday Monday. Kiley is kind enough to volunteer her time to help others to improve mobility and fall prevention at all ages and skill levels. Let us know if you would like to try this out. Kiley is very excited about this class and helping people. It’s worth a try. If it is not something that will work for you, that’s ok, at least you tried.

We have been getting more fresh produce into the center again and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us, here is a huge thank you for sharing your produce with us. Tomatoes are coming in a lot now. So good! Eggplant, peppers, apples... you name it, we are getting it.

Just a reminder for those of you that say you are not old enough to come into the center (we know you are), Wednesday is Walk In Wednesday, which means that you do not have to call in for a reservation on that day unless you would like a meal to go. We serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until we run out of food. That does not happen usually but we have come pretty close a few times. Come and try it out

Take care and have a great week!

Memorials

The Anderson family and friends gave in memory of Bob Anderson.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.