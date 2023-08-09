I have heard that the melon man from Norfolk has been in town by the mini park and bank. Last week was on Sunday so that is what it is for now. I still have a couple of the farmers market coupons if anyone is interested. There are restrictions so please call and ask Debbie about them at the Chatt Center at 402-374-2570.

We have been getting some fresh produce into the center and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us here, thank you for this. Everyone loves it.

We had a bad day around here Wednesday. We flooded again. This was the worst of all of them. Ran clear back into the pool room and there was standing water. We had 3 wet vacs going trying to get the water up out of the carpet. With the humidity that we have it is taking awhile to dry. The new floor we put in the north entry way is good. I did ask about how it would hold up in a flood and they were right, it did good.

The carpet not so good. We have been trying to get this drainage problem solved for a long time now, I sure hope that something happens to get it fixed really soon. This is getting old and not a fun thing to keep cleaning up after.

Toenail trims and blood pressure checks will be on Wednesday, Aug. 9. There is a board meeting on Aug. 10. Julie Couch will be back to entertain you on August 16. Stop in, she is a good singer.

Take care and have a great week!

Memorials

Melvin and Phyllis Schmidt gave in memory of Bob Anderson.

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.