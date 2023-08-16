Hi, everyone.

Hope you are all doing well and enjoying the cooler weather. So nice to have the windows in the house open again for part of the day. Good to have rain off and on also.

I have heard that the melon man from Norfolk has been in town by the mini park and bank. Last week was on Sunday so that is what it is for now. I still have a couple of the farmers market coupons if anyone is interested. There are restrictions so please call and ask Debbie about them, Chatt Center 402-374-2570.

We have been getting more fresh produce into the center again and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us, here’s a huge “thank you” for sharing your produce with us. Lonnie and Linda Elliott donated corn to us so we can freeze it to use through the winter months. We got 43 gallons out of it. Thanks to everyone who helped pick it, shuck it, silk it, cut it and bag it. They were busy to get it all done by lunchtime. All of you are awesome.

Bruce Riddell was here for lunch today and wanted everyone to know that we had a very good year. Our fiscal year was July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. We averaged a little over 1,000 meals a month, which is the most we have had for a long time. That is all thanks to all of you who come in and support us. You are very much appreciated for making this happen. Hope to see new faces coming in to check the center out. It’s a great place to come in and enjoy yourself. We like to have fun around here. And don’t tell me you are not old enough. I know better!!

Have a great week!

Memorials

From: Jim and Karen Elliott gave in memory of Bob Anderson, Perky Holm and Gene Chamberlain.

Thank all of you for your thoughtfulness in remembering our friends and family!