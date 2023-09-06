Hi everyone, hope you are all doing well. I’m not sure who said that vacations are relaxing, because I beg to differ. I came back to work just to slow down. Thanks to Judy, Linda, Sue and Randy for taking care of things around here, and everyone else who helped to keep it going.

We have been getting more fresh produce into the center again and it is so good. For those of you that are being so thoughtful and remembering us, here is a huge thank you for sharing your produce with us. Tomatoes are coming in a lot now. So good! Eggplant, peppers, apples... you name it, we are getting it.

Our birthday party will be on September 11, with entertainment by Bruce Skidmore. Hope to see you all here.

Just a reminder for those of you that say you are not old enough to come into the center (we know you are), Wednesday is Walk In Wednesday, which means that you do not have to call in for a reservation on that day unless you would like a meal to go. We serve from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until we run out of food. That does not happen usually but we have come pretty close a few times. Come and try it out

Take care and have a great week!

Memorials:

Donna Mock gave in memory of Bob Anderson.

Jim and Karen Elliott gave in memory of Bob Anderson, Perky Holm and Gene Chamberlain

Thank you to all for your thoughtfulness in remembering friends and family.