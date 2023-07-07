Editor's note: The details in this story may be upsetting to readers.

A 41-year-old Fremont man accused of several child sexual abuse allegations was arrested on July 1 after police officials alleged he obstructed law enforcement when they attempted to take him into custody.

According to a press release from the Fremont Police Department, at approximately 8:18 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, police officers attempted to locate and arrest Spencer O. Barrett, now 41, of Fremont. Barrett was 40 at the time of his arrest.

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff stated that during the incident, Barrett is alleged to have, “attempted to avoid contact and was arrested for obstruction.”

Police officials were attempting to arrest Barrett due to a warrant for his arrest that had been issued on June 26, 2023, for three suspected charges: suspicion of child abuse, a Class IIIA felony; suspicion of third degree sexual assault of a child, also a Class IIIA felony; and suspicion of public indecency, a Class II misdemeanor.

According to a police report filed in Dodge County Court, Barrett was interviewed by police investigators while accompanied by his attorney and Barrett fully denied the allegations he has been charged with.

Fremont police Detective Kelly Drake filed an incident report with court officials, stating that Fremont police officials began to investigate allegations of sex abuse of a child in February 2023 in which Barrett was alleged to have engaged in sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s daughters.

The Fremont Tribune does not identify alleged victims of child sex crimes or abuse.

Drake stated in the report that Barrett was alleged to have engaged in the suspected abuse from 2010 through 2018. The allegations were first revealed during therapy sessions, and the alleged suspects refused to discuss the claims with police officials initially.

Eventually, Drake wrote, the two alleged victims agreed to detail their claims and were interviewed by officials from Project Harmony.

One of the alleged victims told officials that Barrett allegedly began to abuse her at age 7, and that the alleged abuse continued until she was 12 years old. The second alleged victim did not “disclose information that was criminal in nature,” Drake stated in the report.

The lone alleged victim told investigators that Barrett allegedly would entice the girl to watch adult pornography while she claimed he rubbed his genitals on her. Barrett was also accused of rubbing the girl’s breasts and genitals underneath her clothes, Drake stated in the report to the court.

The girl also alleged that Barrett attempted to take a shower with her on one occasion, and also claimed Barrett tried to bribe her with money to, “come to the basement with him or go upstairs with him.”

Drake also wrote that Barrett was interviewed by police.

“I spoke with Spencer (Barrett) at the Fremont Police Department with his attorney present,” Drake wrote. “Spencer (Barrett) denied anything sexual had occurred with (the lone alleged victim).”

The alleged abuse was claimed to have occurred at a home in Fremont. The Tribune is not revealing the exact street address in order to maintain the alleged victims’ privacy.

Tracy Lihs, an official with the Saunders County Jail, said in a telephone interview that Barrett bonded out of the jail in Wahoo on Monday, July 3.

Dodge County Court Judge Thomas J. Klein issued an order barring Barrett from any contact — physical or via telecommunications — with the alleged victims while also ordering him to not use alcohol and be subjected to testing for alcohol use as ordered.

In November, 2022, Barrett plead guilty to charges of assault causing bodily injury and criminal trespassing, first degree, and was sentenced to deferred probation.