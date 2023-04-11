Child unharmed after becoming stuck under dumpster

The Fremont Fire Department rescued a small child on Sunday evening, April 9, who had become stuck under a trash dumpster at Milliken Park Elementary School.

Fremont Fire Department Capt. Zachary Klein said two fire engines and an ambulance responded to the school in the 2900 block of Dale Street at about 7:36 p.m., Sunday, April 9, after callers said a child was trapped under the dumpster, which had wheels and was moveable.

Klein said the child had climbed under the dumpster to apparently retrieve sporting equipment, which had been placed under the dumpster and then was unable to get out.

Firefighters utilized specialized inflatable air bags with the ability to raise several tons of weight to elevate the dumpster about 6 to 8 inches, before placing wooden support blocks underneath for safety.

“They are designed to lift a certain amount of weight,” Klein explained. “Then they use support blocks for safety.”

The child was then able to crawl out safely, he added.

“There were no injuries and nobody was transported (to a medical facility),” Klein said.

Fremont police officials were also on the scene to assist with the incident, which Klein said took about 30 minutes.