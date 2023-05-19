Fremont residents could soon be gobbling burritos and tacos from a new restaurant known across America for its tasty treats: Chipotle.

A request from developers of the new eatery seeks to have land in the northeast corner of the city southeast of 23rd Street and Diers Parkway rezoned to clear up conflicts with uses currently allowed on the land.

Two items about the two plots of land being rezoned were on the May 9 City Council agenda to possibly be approved for being rezoned, but because the meeting had gone past the four-hour mark, the items were continued to the May 30 council meeting, said Jennifer Dam, Fremont’s planning director.

Dam presented the items to the council, but no action was taken on the items on May 9 after Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan requested the meeting be ended because he was exhausted.

The rezoning changes sought would change the land use designation for the two parcels from suburban commercial type to general commercial.

The requests for rezoning originated from developer Justin Crawford, who represents a firm called SCM 10X FREMONT 23A. The preliminary plans for the new Chipotle were unveiled at the April meeting of the Fremont Planning Commission.

Jarod Borisow, chairman of the Fremont Planning Commission, said the rezoning requests were unanimously approved by the commission, and he said he was excited for the new restaurant. The facility will not have a traditional drive-thru, he noted, but instead have a drive-thru pick-up window for call-in or internet orders.

“The drive-thrus are more to serve call-in customers. The idea is people will order food, then drive through to pick it up,” Borisow said. “It is a good concept.”

Numerous mayoral appointments OK’d

During the May 9 city council meeting, several appointments from Mayor Joey Spellerberg were OK’d by the council in unanimous votes.

For the Fremont Planning Commission, Spellerberg chose to reappoint Steve Landholm, Jarod Borisow and Joy McKay to new terms that end on April 30, 2026.

Kimberly Brown was tabbed to fill an unexpired term as resident member of the Housing Agency Board for a term ending in December 2025.

Two people were reappointed to the Local Option Review Team, Matt Mueller and Rol Horeis, both for terms ending June 2025.