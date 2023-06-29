One of the main questions Tuesday night during the debate over Fremont City Council President Mark Jensen’s Keno allegations was the interpretation of the city’s Keno ordinance by City Attorney Travis Jacott.

Jacott acts as the main city legal counsel, representing the city at council meetings as part of his duties for the law firm Adams & Sullivan. It was his dueling interpretations of the city’s Keno ordinance that created confusion for residents and council members.

Tuesday night, Jacott explained his two vastly different interpretations and offered a semblance of an apology for causing confusion.

“I actually have to eat a little crow here,” Jacott said at the beginning of the discussion on the issue.

“My initial reading of the ordinance, the Keno ordinance, says elected officials shouldn’t receive payments from the Keno operator. There was a question asked, should council members play? And, I advised against that.”

As debate progressed, Jacott then explained why he completely changed his legal advice and interpretation on the issue of city elected officials playing Keno.

“But, then the complaint was filed (by Brad Yerger) and we had to dig in a little deeper into the ordinance and see if we had to go into code enforcement,” Jacott added.

Jacott then explained that after extensive research into the city’s archives on Keno, it was discovered that the ordinance about Keno was altered in 1997 to remove the words “shall not” from the ordinance.

“We looked into it. A few things were brought to attention, one is the previous versions of the ordinance actually included a line that said, ‘elected officials (shall) not play the game of Keno,’ on top of the language that is in there (now). That language (“shall not”) was removed, I believe, in 1997, by an ordinance.”

Jacott’s initial interpretation from May 2 stating that council members were banned from playing Keno is what many current and former council members had lived by for decades.

After Jensen was filmed playing Keno at Fremont’s Big Red Keno location, several current and former council members stated in interviews with the Tribune that they had been given admonitions for years to not play Keno and warned that it was a violation of city Municipal Code.

Even Jensen said in a tape recorded interview with The Tribune that he was told by unnamed city officials that playing Keno was not allowed and that he had stopped. He also admitted in the same interview that he had violated the city’s ordinance, describing his actions as, “bad on me.”

Two Jacott emails offered different opinions

Part of the confusion for the council was initiated by a simple question from Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, who said that sometime in February or March, he began to get inundated with questions from residents about whether or not he played Keno.

After months of pestering on the issue from voters, Von Behren emailed Jacott in early May and asked for a legal interpretation of the Keno ordinance.

On May 2, Jacott sent an email to Von Behren stating that council members cannot play Keno, citing a city ordinance — Municipal Code, Chapter 2, Section 2-207, regarding the Keno participation by elected officials — and also citing state law.

In the May 2 email to Von Behren, Jacott wrote that, “Yes, council members and their spouses are prohibited from playing Keno to avoid receiving anything of value from the city’s appointed Keno contractor.”

However, after an article about Jensen playing Keno was published on June 1 in the Tribune, Jacott sent another email to the city council on the night of June 2, telling them that it was not a violation of city ordinance to play Keno, but he advised them not to.

“To clarify, my advice is for council members to not play Keno to avoid having to defend a challenge under (Section) 2-207,” Jacott wrote to the city council on June 2. “However, if it came down to it, that ordinance would likely to be interpreted to only refer to being compensated by the Keno operator for work or services provided, and not just for playing Keno.”

Jacott admitted to his flip-flop on the Keno interpretation in comments to the council, further explaining his current legal interpretation of the Keno regulations.

“The current version of code, there is another section of code that specifically states and has the same language that is in the regular Keno ordinance for elected officials, but is also states that the mayor, city administrator, utilities general manager shall not play the game of Keno,” Jacott added during comments on Tuesday night.

“With that, combined with the language in the current ordinance against elected officials playing Keno, it is our office’s opinion that elected officials can indeed play the game of Keno, they just cannot receive payments, compensation or anything for the performance that were provided to the Keno operator,” he explained. “You also see, there was a complaint filed with the state Department of Revenue, and there the state did concur with our opinion — under our ordinance, city elected officials can play Keno.”

That flip-flop over a 30-day period was upsetting for both Von Behren as well as Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis.

“I’ve been a councilman for five-plus years, and the very first thing told to us — which included Mark Jensen — was do not play Keno. That was told to us by two lawyers sitting in your exact same seat, but also you told us. That is what the citizens knew. They knew it because we were told not to play Keno,” Ellis said. “That is where I have a real problem at. Now that you have been given the opportunity to put an opinion on it, and you came back and say, ‘don’t play.’ And you’re opinion changes 180 degrees.”

Ellis also said he was upset at the appearance of a double standard for council members and the public.

“The optics here look completely awful,” Ellis added. “Like we are the elite and we get to make and change the rules we want. That is why it is really difficult. The citizens need to understand, we are the body … we are the ones that give the Keno license to the keno operator. We are also the body that says, ‘those funds that come in, you can have money from grants.’ That puts us in an extremely difficult situation as city council members. I can see why they don’t want us to play. When it states here, we are not supposed to play, does that include winnings?”

Jacott said that winnings are not considered receiving compensation.

“I admit, my initial advice was an overabundance of caution. I was wrong, at least I was wrong on the safe side,” Jacott admitted. “What I am telling you is, (playing) Keno is allowed.”

Ellis reiterated his displeasure over the change in interpretation, stressing that multiple past city attorneys had ruled that elected officials cannot play Keno under the Municipal Code.

“I feel like we are misinterpreting this differently for our advantage. This just eats at my stomach. I don’t want to feel like we are an elite group,” Ellis said.

Von Behren told Jacott that his “180-degree” change on whether or not city council members could play Keno created distrust amongst the public and made the council members seem, “elite.”

“I think there is a bigger issue here. We took a position, regardless of what we think the ordinance says, we’ve maintained the position (to not allow playing of Keno), and I think there is still an open question as to what the state Gaming Commission (says),” Von Behren explained. “Evidently, the state Gaming Commission possibly has not ruled on this.”

“The fact that we had a long-standing tradition. We were adamant saying, ‘council members should not play.’ Right, wrong or indifferent, we flipped our positions on the day this story broke. And that bothers me to no end. This is not about councilman Jensen,” Von Behren added. “I think given what we’ve done … given the changes … the optics, the appearance of what this is, I feel we owe it to the public to go ahead, have a hearing with the sole purpose to get clarity on this. We own the public some clarity amongst the clouds we created.”