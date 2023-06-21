Meeting attendees and online viewers of The Fremont City Council will soon be getting a new, improved audio-visual experience intended to improve transparency and access to council actions.

On June 13, the Fremont City Council voted 7-0 to approve a contract for new audio-visual equipment for the council chambers. The contract is with tech firm Bizco, Inc., and totals $282,097.

Tyler Ficken, Fremont city clerk, said the new equipment is expected to be installed and operational sometime in the “fourth quarter” of 2023. The contract includes, he said, an auto-tracking camera to catch speakers as they talk, multiple new viewing screens in the room at different locations and remote location broadcasting capabilities.

“We wanted a system that met our needs and that was available for future growth,” Ficken said. “I am expecting a high-quality presentation for the public. You’ll be able to view things simultaneously.”

According to a staff report, Bizco, Inc., was chosen for the project from a pool of three companies and four bids. Bizco entered two different bids with about less than $4,000 in difference in the costs.

The project was budgeted in the 2022-2023 budget, and the staff report states, will be paid for by utilizing American Rescue Plan Act monies that the city current has.

“The project is a good candidate for ARPA funding as expectations by the public have shifted to make this service a necessity following COVID. The need for improvement in this area is great,” Ficken wrote in the staff report to council members. “The current system is inadequate, and replacement hardware cannot be purchased in the event of a catastrophic failure. The proposed system will allow the City flexibility to conduct business in an open manner should an emergency like COVID arise.”

Among the goals of the new system, he noted in the report were: improving the experience and quality of public meetings on site and remotely; simplifying the audio video and voting processes for staff while conducting a public meeting; providing a system that meets current standards while providing value into the future; and addressing the need for a new system in a timely manner and at a “good value” to the taxpayers.