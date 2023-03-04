In other action on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Fremont City Council recognized a longtime employee and approved a series of other agenda items related to city business.

Hansen appointed to utility boardIn a unanimous vote, the council appointed Todd Hansen to the city’s Utility and Infrastructure Board. Hansen replaces Tad Dinkins on the board following Dinkins’ appointment as Ward 1 City Council member. The appointment of Hansen will see out the remainder of the five-year unexpired term ending June 30, 2024. Council approves city’s mission, vision statementThe Fremont City Council approved in a unanimous vote adopting a new mission, vision and values statement that will be utilized by staff for a range of city activities, actions and efforts.

The new statement of vision, values and mission was a result, said Mayor Joey Spellerberg, of months — if not longer — discussions between elected officials, city administration and staff and others. The statement was tweaked and finalized several times since October 2022, when the city’s latest Comprehensive Plan was approved.

In meetings on Jan. 14 as well as Feb. 21, city officials continued to gather feedback and fine tune the statement before it was official approved during the Feb. 28 council meeting.

“I believe having a mission behind what you do is vital to any organization, especially in government,” Spellerberg said in a press release about the statement. “Our new mission, vision, and values set the roadmap for the City of Fremont to serve our community with purpose and provide an excellent quality of life. I want to thank the city council and our dedicated employees at the city for their important feedback during this process. The collaboration to get to this point was a very positive step in our city. We will work tirelessly every day to live out our mission and move Fremont forward. We have a bright future.”

According to the city website, the mission, vision and values are as follows:

“The Mission of the City of Fremont is to be good stewards by fostering a welcoming, collaborative, and distinct community that provides the resources necessary for sustainable growth and an excellent quality of life,” the statement reads. “The Vision of the City of Fremont is to create an environment for growth, opportunities, and be welcoming to all. The Values of the City of Fremont are: Strong Leadership, Public Safety, Fiscal Responsibility, Quality of Life, Teamwork.”

Street panel repairs contract OK’dA contract was awarded in a unanimous vote to Nebraska-based J&F Concrete Partners, LLC of Cedar Bluffs for street pavement repairs.

Fremont’s interim Public Works Director Justin Zetterman told the council the project is the annual street repair project.

“It is our annual (concrete) panel replacement program. We’ve got plenty of more areas to do,” Zetterman said.

A staff report stated that the firm, “submitted the lowest bid amount of $369,471 with the funds coming out of the Street Fund. This project is funded in the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Plan.” Seven locations around the city are slated to see pavement rehabilitation under the project.