The Fremont City Council on Tuesday, May 9, approved a series of fee hikes for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department as well as some planning fees.

The vote came two weeks after Fremont Parks and Recreation Director Nick Hansen was pressed by Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, who questioned why many of the increases were so high.

Hansen told Ganem at the April 25 meeting that many use fees had not been raised in four to six years, and that the lag in increasing the fees over that time period led to a higher than expected jump when fees were reassessed in 2023.

On May 9, Ganem thanked Hansen for working with her on understanding the fee hikes after her initial concerns. The master fee increases were approved in an 8-0 vote.

City Administrator Jody Sanders said the fees would remain the same for parks and recreation use, but one development-related planning fee was being reviewed by city staff before being possibly brought back to the council for potential approval.

“This is the second review of the master fee schedule. Staff has gone back and looked at those, and feel that since the parks and rec board approved those fees, (Hansen) feels those are appropriate,” Sanders said during the May 9 meeting.

The changes had been preliminarily OK’d on Monday, April 3, by the Fremont Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

During the April 3 meeting, Hansen said some proposed increases were similar to the costs for using pools in other cities.

The fee changes include:

Ronin PoolDaily individual pass for Ronin Pool, from $4 to $5. Coupon book (10 swims) from $35 to $40. The season pass remains the same at $70.

A family pass for up to six people remained at $125 with the proposed change of $20 for each additional person, up from $10. The $20 charge then makes Ronin consistent with what’s charged at Splash Station.

Private pool rentals — with a two-hour minimum — from $150 to $250.

Splash Station

A party (splash) rental went up from $25 for two hours to $50 for three hours. The private pool rental increased from $450 per hour to $500. The daily admission to Splash Station will remain the same at $7 for swimmers ages 5 and older. A single day pass for a family up to six people also stays at $65.

The Splash Station coupon book — good for 10 swims — remains the same at $65. An individual pass for the season remains at $90. A family pass for up to six people stay at $250 with $20 for each additional person.

Swim lesson costs will remain the same. Costs are: Kinder Swim, five 30-minute lessons for $30; Learn to Swim, eight 35-minute lessons for $40; and private swimming lessons, $25 per 30-minute lesson.

Ridge Cemetery

Hansen said even with proposed increases, fees at Ridge are lower than other cemeteries in Fremont. The increases also get Ridge closer to what’s charged in surrounding cities, he said.

Changes include: Grave opening/closing weekday — from $610 to $700. Grave opening before 11 a.m. Saturday — increases from $765 to $900. A baby grave opening/closing on a weekday went up from $325 to $400. A baby grave opening/closing before 11 a.m. raised from $400 to $500.

Cremation grave opening/closing weekday — from $300 to $350.

A cremation grave opening/closing before 11 a.m. Saturday went up from $410 to $450.

The “niche” price, which includes first opening/closing and engraving was raised from $1,250 to $1,400. The “niche” opening/closing second burial weekday went up from $135 to $175. A “niche” opening/closing second burial before 11 a.m. Saturday went up from $170 to $225. A niche engraving second burial increased from $140 to $200.