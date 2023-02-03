Residential and commercial customers of Fremont’s municipal sanitary system will be paying a bit more money each month for sewer and wastewater treatment following the approval of a hike in the fee on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Fremont City Council unanimously approved during Tuesday’s meeting a two-year phased in rate hike for municipal sanitary system users. Starting in 2023, residential homes will pay $2.20 per month more for the service in year one of the rate increase, and then $2.42 more per month in year two of the increase in 2024. For commercial class customers, the rate hike is 10%.

The new rates go into effect as of April 1, 2023, and will cause varying increases for customers depending on the type and size of meter they have as well as the volume expelled. The rates vary for in-city limits customers and out-of-city limits customers, as well as between residential and commercial users.

According to Jeff Shanahan, utilities manager for the City of Fremont, the rate hikes are part of efforts to repay bonds used for prior upgrades, repairs, renovations and expansions of the city’s municipal sanitary system. The council has OK’d a series of upgrades to the facility since 2020 that necessitated the rate increase, he noted.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the repairs were much needed, but noted that the facility is world-class and has won awards.

“We do have a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant and it did recently win a state award. We did a $25 million upgrade, and we had to issue utility bonds to pay for that,” Spellerberg explained. “As we continue to upgrade the facility, we have to follow all the regulations from the EPA and other entities. It just continues to cost more. This (rate increase) is across the board for all users.”

Much of the new costs are associated with new “lagoons” where wastewater is stored to be treated. Those lagoons were completed in 2020, according to a Fremont Tribune article from September 2020.

The Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant finished construction in late September that year on three new lagoons, which take in waste from Lincoln Premium Poultry and will soon include WholeStone Farms.

At the time, the plant’s superintendent, Keith Kontor, told the Tribune that the project was a result of new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements on ammonia limits.

“Knowing that nutrients are going to be coming in in the future, we were looking at expanding our mechanical plant that we have here at the wastewater plant,” he said in 2020.

Construction started in May 2018, but was paused after plans for Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry to bring a processing plant to Fremont became more realized. City officials recognized the need for pretreatment for the industrial areas in town, including WholeStone Farms, and decided to upsize it to fit the new facility.

Shanahan said the last rate hike for sewer and wastewater services was in 2019, and added that the expansion and development of large industrial agriculture facilities in the city had caused a need for more capacity at the city’s treatment facility. Firms such as Lincoln Premium Poultry and Wholestone Farms have caused a need for more ability, he noted.

Former City Council Member Susan Jacobus addressed the issue with the council, telling them in public comments on the item that she did not understand why — in her opinion — residents should pay for upgrades caused by industrial customers.

“I don’t think this (cost) is the responsibility of the residential customer,” Jacobus said.

Shanahan noted that Wholestone Farms paid the city $10 million in funds to help pay for the facility’s upgrades and expansion.

“Wholestone paid in $10 million. We didn’t build it just for Wholestone. You build it for future growth,” Shanahan explained. “If a significant user comes in (to Fremont) like Wholestone, we’ll assess that amount of money needed for improvements. We are increasing the industrial rates. Treatment plants are very expensive to build and very expensive to maintain.”

According to a staff report on the issue, analysts from JK Energy Consulting, LLC, the firm used to assess the financial needs of the projects, the rate hikes will vary per user type.

“For residential customers, the typical monthly bill would increase $2.20 per month in April 2023 and $2.42 per month in April 2024. Other rate classes would see an increase of 10% percent each in 2023 and 2024 and the dollar amount would vary based on usage.”